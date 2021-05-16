Central Nebraska students graduate from Central Community College-Columbus

COLUMBUS — Central Community College-Columbus honored about 220 graduate candidates May 7 during its 51st annual commencement ceremony.
Thirty-one of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Area students receiving degrees and diplomas include:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
ALBION: *Stacy Sizemore, business technology.
AURORA: Donovan Egger and *Jacob Gaspari, mechatronics.
CAIRO: Cody Luhn, agricultural sciences.
GENOA: Andrew Dunn, drafting and design technology.
HORDVILLE: Lane Tomasek, agricultural sciences.
ORD: *Jade Ritterbush, business administration.
OSCEOLA: Connor Bartling, agricultural sciences, and *Timothy Crane, business administration.
RAVENNA: *Kaleigh Johnson, agricultural sciences.
SHELBY: Carol Jasper, business administration, and Damian Jones, welding technology.
SILVER CREEK: Dalton Gembica, agricultural sciences.
STROMSBURG: Jaimee Ortegren, business administration.
Associate of Arts Degree
CLARKS: Logan Russell.
FULLERTON: Alyssa Daw and Shayla Douthit.
GREELEY: *Devyn Erickson and *Ragan Wood.
ORD: Miguel Alvarado.
OSCEOLA: Lela Blackburn.
SHELBY: Ruth Godejohn.
Associate of Science Degree
FULLERTON: Alyssa Daw and Shayla Douthit.
GREELEY: *Devyn Erickson and *Ragan Wood.
OSCEOLA: Sierra Harrison.
Associate Degree in Nursing
GENOA: Ashley Strain.
OSCEOLA: Kayla Cordero.
Diploma
ALBION: Matthew Krohn, quality technology.
CLARKS: Hayden Watts, agricultural sciences.
FARWELL: Dalton Jerabek, agricultural sciences.
GENOA: Angela Cauthon, practical nursing.
GRAND ISLAND: Abdulmunen Juma and Roilien Martin Venega, welding technology.
GREELEY: Devyn Erickson, criminal justice.
SILVER CREEK: Staci Lemburg, business administration.