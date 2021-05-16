 Skip to main content
Central Nebraska students graduate from Central Community College-Columbus
COLUMBUS — Central Community College-Columbus honored about 220 graduate candidates May 7 during its 51st annual commencement ceremony.

Thirty-one of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Area students receiving degrees and diplomas include:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

ALBION: *Stacy Sizemore, business technology.

AURORA: Donovan Egger and *Jacob Gaspari, mechatronics.

CAIRO: Cody Luhn, agricultural sciences.

GENOA: Andrew Dunn, drafting and design technology.

HORDVILLE: Lane Tomasek, agricultural sciences.

ORD: *Jade Ritterbush, business administration.

OSCEOLA: Connor Bartling, agricultural sciences, and *Timothy Crane, business administration.

RAVENNA: *Kaleigh Johnson, agricultural sciences.

SHELBY: Carol Jasper, business administration, and Damian Jones, welding technology.

SILVER CREEK: Dalton Gembica, agricultural sciences.

STROMSBURG: Jaimee Ortegren, business administration.

Associate of Arts Degree

CLARKS: Logan Russell.

FULLERTON: Alyssa Daw and Shayla Douthit.

GREELEY: *Devyn Erickson and *Ragan Wood.

ORD: Miguel Alvarado.

OSCEOLA: Lela Blackburn.

SHELBY: Ruth Godejohn.

Associate of Science Degree

FULLERTON: Alyssa Daw and Shayla Douthit.

GREELEY: *Devyn Erickson and *Ragan Wood.

OSCEOLA: Sierra Harrison.

Associate Degree in Nursing

GENOA: Ashley Strain.

OSCEOLA: Kayla Cordero.

Diploma

ALBION: Matthew Krohn, quality technology.

CLARKS: Hayden Watts, agricultural sciences.

FARWELL: Dalton Jerabek, agricultural sciences.

GENOA: Angela Cauthon, practical nursing.

GRAND ISLAND: Abdulmunen Juma and Roilien Martin Venega, welding technology.

GREELEY: Devyn Erickson, criminal justice.

SILVER CREEK: Staci Lemburg, business administration.

