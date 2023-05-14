CHADRON — Two hundred and seventeen Chadron State College candidates for undergraduate degrees and 58 candidates for graduate degrees were honored Saturday, May 6.

Among those earning graduate degrees were Abigail Swanson of Grand Island, master of business administration; and Ryan Mosier of Sargent, master of arts in education.

Thirteen area students were among those earning undergraduate degrees. Those noted as graduating summa cum laude earned a GPA of 3.9-4.0; magna cum laude, 3.75-3.89; and cum laude, 3.6-3.74.

Central Nebraska students earning undergraduate degrees were:

Olivia Bryant of Anselmo, bachelor of arts, summa cum laude; Jarret Buchholz, bachelor of arts, summa cum laude, Lydia Connell, bachelor of science, summa cum laude, and Haley Reed, bachelor of science in education, all of Arnold; Tristian Van Houten of Broken Bow, bachelor of science; Sage Konicek of Burwell, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Christian Pickrel of Fullerton, bachelor of arts, magna cum laude;

Brooklyn Anderson and Brooke Becker, bachelor of science, and Eileen Burkhart, bachelor of science in education, all of Hastings; Haylee Sitzman of Juniata, bachelor of arts; Lakita Thomsen of Ord, bachelor of science in education, summa cum laude; and Jaron Meeks of Taylor, bachelor of science, cum laude.

Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. More than 2,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State.