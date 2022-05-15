Chadron State College students graduate in combined ceremony

CHADRON — Two hundred eighteen Chadron State College undergraduates received bachelor’s degrees and 65 graduate students received master’s degrees in a combined ceremony in the Chicoine Center on Saturday.

Paul D. Turman, Nebraska State College System Chancellor, was the commencement speaker.

Area students earning bachelor’s degrees were: Kimberly Barent of Rockville, Bachelor of Arts; Tyler Gideon of Burwell, Bachelor of Arts; Caleb Smith of Broken Bow, Bachelor of Arts; Megan Lucht of St. Paul, Bachelor of Science in Education; Teya Sidders of Kenesaw, Bachelor of Science, cum laude;

Ruth Mencia of Grand Island, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Faith Simon of Burwell, Bachelor of Science in Education, magna cum laude; Abigail Klammer of Juniata, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Rebekah Pobanz of Grand Island, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; and Daria Dart of Hastings, Bachelor of Science in Education, summa cum laude.

Central Nebraska students earning master’s degrees were: Courtney Benscoter of Hastings, Master of Arts in Education; Karly Mack of Broken Bow, Master of Education; and Jenna Mattox of Osceola, Master of Education.