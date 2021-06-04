City needs new activities for teens

School is out and kids are taking over the house.

Parents grow impatient and want their kids to be out of the house but especially, out of their way. Unfortunately, Grand Island has little to offer when it comes to kid-friendly summer activities.

Sure, there’s the library’s usual summer reading program or the summer passes to Island Oasis. The summer pass at Spring City and a couple of other opportunities. But the same couple of activities get boring after so long and experiencing the same summer each year becomes repetitive and unamusing.

However, that is not the only negative outcome of this. Although there are hardly any activities/camps/clubs for kids, there are even fewer for teenagers.

Teenagers get left in the dust and will sometimes turn their boredom into illegal activity. A lack of options within activities that a town may provide could lead to more crime within the city.

This issue was not anything that was in the forefront of anyone’s mind because everyone was still able to get by and have fun. But now with the closing of Super Bowl and Skate Island, the options are too limited.