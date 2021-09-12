 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College and Youth Notes for Sunday, Sept. 12
0 comments

College and Youth Notes for Sunday, Sept. 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Abigailo Leigh of Grand Island has been named to the summer term dean’s list at Southeast Community College for earning a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

*****

William Gish of Grand Island recently graduated with honors from the Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala. The week-long educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Gish spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts