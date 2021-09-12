College and Youth Notes for Sunday, Sept. 12

Abigailo Leigh of Grand Island has been named to the summer term dean’s list at Southeast Community College for earning a grade-point average of at least 3.5.

*****

William Gish of Grand Island recently graduated with honors from the Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala. The week-long educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a passion for space exploration. Gish spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk.