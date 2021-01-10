College Notes: Area Hastings College students participate in nursing pinning ceremony

HASTINGS — Several area students with ties to Hastings College are among the 11 who participated in a nursing pinning ceremony on Dec. 17, as a part of the Creighton University College of Nursing’s virtual graduation ceremony. The ceremony is a symbolic welcoming of newly graduated nurses, who are presented with a special pin and welcomed in the profession.

During the ceremony, Chloe Swoboda of Juniata was presented with the Nursing Student of the Year Award, which is presented to a student who displays outstanding ability in academic achievement and professional competence. She also received the Sigma Theta Tau chapter award.

Jamie Critel of Trumbull was named one of the recipients of the Constance Smith Peterson Memorial Award, for her work with Crossroads Center Rescue Mission in Hastings. Critel was also presented with the Service and Spirit Award.

Participants in the 3+1 nursing program, a partnership between Hastings College, the Creighton University College of Nursing and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, who also received their diploma from Hastings College during the ceremony, include:

Jamie Critel of Trumbull, Josey Evans of Broken Bow, Selena Gochenour and Bailey Richman, both of Hastings, and Chloe Swoboda of Juniata.