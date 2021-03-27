 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Notes: Area medical students among the 118 UNMC seniors getting residency assignments on Match Day
0 comments

College Notes: Area medical students among the 118 UNMC seniors getting residency assignments on Match Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA — Several area senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha received their residency assignments recently.

Match Day is an annual rite of passage for medical students — a day when students across the country learn where they will train the next three to seven years in the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs in order to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.

Forty-three percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 58% matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.

Area UNMC medical students, slated to graduate in May, and their residency assignments include:

Richard Chen of Gibbon, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, anesthesiology, Iowa City, Iowa; Chelsey Urbauer of Giltner, UNMC, pediatrics, Omaha; Kaitlin Hehnke of Grand Island, UNMC, obstetrics-gynecology, Omaha; Courtney Venegas of Grand Island, UNMC, neurology, Omaha; Kelsey Woods of Greeley, Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center-Georgia, emergency medicine, Marietta, Ga.; Patrick Opperman of Hastings, UNMC, neurological surgery, Omaha; and Sean Selko of Hastings, University of Utah Health, internal medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Scholarships

Paul Law and Taylor Laveau, both of Hastings, students in the heavy equipment operator technician program at Central Community College-Hastings, have each been awarded a $1,000 Jim R. DeBord Scholarship. Both Law and Laveau will graduate in May.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts