College Notes: Area medical students among the 118 UNMC seniors getting residency assignments on Match Day

OMAHA — Several area senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha received their residency assignments recently.

Match Day is an annual rite of passage for medical students — a day when students across the country learn where they will train the next three to seven years in the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs in order to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.

Forty-three percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 58% matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.

Area UNMC medical students, slated to graduate in May, and their residency assignments include: