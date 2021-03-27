College Notes: Area medical students among the 118 UNMC seniors getting residency assignments on Match Day

OMAHA — Several area senior medical students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha received their residency assignments recently.
Match Day is an annual rite of passage for medical students — a day when students across the country learn where they will train the next three to seven years in the medical area of their choice. Students are matched through a computer program to align their preferences for residency programs in order to fill the thousands of training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.
Forty-three percent of UNMC students are staying in Nebraska for their training, and 58% matched in primary care, which includes family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology.
Area UNMC medical students, slated to graduate in May, and their residency assignments include:
Richard Chen of Gibbon, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, anesthesiology, Iowa City, Iowa; Chelsey Urbauer of Giltner, UNMC, pediatrics, Omaha; Kaitlin Hehnke of Grand Island, UNMC, obstetrics-gynecology, Omaha; Courtney Venegas of Grand Island, UNMC, neurology, Omaha; Kelsey Woods of Greeley, Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center-Georgia, emergency medicine, Marietta, Ga.; Patrick Opperman of Hastings, UNMC, neurological surgery, Omaha; and Sean Selko of Hastings, University of Utah Health, internal medicine, Salt Lake City, Utah.