College Notes: Area students among spring, summer graduates at University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The names of more than 5,600 graduates from the University of Kansas last spring and summer have been announced by the university registrar. Fall graduates will be announced in early 2021.

Central Nebraska students earning degrees include:

Kyley Sorell of Albion, bachelor of science in exercise science; Samantha Anania of Grand Island, bachelor of science in elementary education; Rachael Burton of Grand Island, doctor of nurse anesthesia practice; Ashley Ries of Grand Island, bachelor of arts in psychology; Steven Strand of Grand Island, master of social work; Brooks Asher of Hastings, bachelor of science in business in business administration; and Macie Clawson of Hastings, bachelor of arts in political science and bachelor of arts in Jewish studies.

Area students receive degrees from UNO

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees through virtual commencement ceremonies Dec. 18.

