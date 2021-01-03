College Notes: Area students among spring, summer graduates at University of Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The names of more than 5,600 graduates from the University of Kansas last spring and summer have been announced by the university registrar. Fall graduates will be announced in early 2021.
Central Nebraska students earning degrees include:
Kyley Sorell of Albion, bachelor of science in exercise science; Samantha Anania of Grand Island, bachelor of science in elementary education; Rachael Burton of Grand Island, doctor of nurse anesthesia practice; Ashley Ries of Grand Island, bachelor of arts in psychology; Steven Strand of Grand Island, master of social work; Brooks Asher of Hastings, bachelor of science in business in business administration; and Macie Clawson of Hastings, bachelor of arts in political science and bachelor of arts in Jewish studies.
Area students receive degrees from UNO
OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees through virtual commencement ceremonies Dec. 18.
Central Nebraska students receiving degrees include:
Paige Faber of Aurora, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration; Logan Koepke of Aurora, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Blake Vaught of Aurora, bachelor of science; Brittney Bills of Grand Island, doctor of education; Christopher Hemmer of Grand Island, bachelor of arts in theatre; Adam Lehechka of Grand Island, cum laude, bachelor of science in management information systems, bachelor of science in computer science, bachelor of science in cybersecurity, and certificate; Cinthia Malvais Rosas of Grand Island, master of science; Logan Mendez of Grand Island, master of business administration;
Christian Rivas of Grand Island, bachelor of science in business administration; Ribelino Rodriguez-Sanchez of Grand Island, bachelor of science in management information systems and certificate; Donovan Smith of Grand Island, bachelor of science in computer science; Lucas Wagoner of Grand Island, master of science; Deana Peterson of Hastings, master of public administration; Madison Euse of Osceola, master of science and certificate; Erin Aase of Shelby, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Katharyn Hartley of Spalding, Magna cum laude, bachelor of science in social work; Erin Stevens of Spalding, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration.
Area UNMC students receive degrees, diplomas
OMAHA — A commencement ceremony was held Dec. 18 for 328 University of Nebraska Medical Center students.
Area students earning degrees include:
College of Nursing, Kearney Division: Evan Uden of Kenesaw, bachelor of science in nursing; Tessa Copp of Ord, highest distinction, bachelor of science in nursing.
College of Nursing Lincoln Division: Paige Lucas of Ravenna, highest distinction, bachelor of science in nursing.
College Of Allied Health Professions: Alexander Bednar, Thomas Nguyen and Kathryn Palu, all of Grand Island, master of physician assistant studies; Evan Uden of Kenesaw, master of physician assistant studies; Taylor Glesinger of Spalding, master of physician assistant studies.
College of Graduate Studies: Landon Peterson of Osceola, master of science.
College Of Public Health: Jill Oatman of Broken Bow, master of public health.
Area students earn academic honors at NCTA
CURTIS — Several area students received academic honors for the fall semester at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
Students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average were named to the Deans List. Those with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.99 are on the Deans Honor Roll.
Area students named to the Deans List include: Lillyanne Lewis of Ord, Olivia Nyberg of Stromsburg and Darci Reimers of Boelus.
Named to the Deans Honor Roll were: John Ford of Cairo and Allison Wilkens of Gibbon.
Concordia University names students to fall honors list
SEWARD — Many area students have been named to the fall honors list at Concordia University in Seward.
The top 25 percent of all undergraduate students who complete at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.
Area students receiving honors include:
Thomas Young of Clarks; Madison Koch of Doniphan;, Elizabeth Bergdolt, Abigail Huggins, McKenna Kaskie, Brianna Van Bibber and Kalee Wiltfong, all of Grand Island; Sarah Atchity and Gwendolyn Gaunt, both of Hastings; Keri Bauer of Pleasanton; Kenna Holtzen of Stromsburg; Gabrielle Luehr and Gideon Luehr, both of Wood River.
Honors
Katie Bloom and Vanessa Wergin, both of Aurora, and Emiline McGinnis of Central City have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, at Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Adrianna Smith of Marquette has been named to the fall dean’s list by the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, S.D., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.