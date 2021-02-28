College Notes: Area students earn awards in Hastings College exhibit

HASTINGS — Four area students are among the Hastings College student artists with artwork featured through March 12 in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center gallery.

Students from across campus were invited to submit their work in a variety of media for the annual Juried Student Exhibition. The gallery at 700 E. 12th St,, is free and open to the public.

Avery Mugg of Hastings received Best of Show for “Wind, Grass and Bone,” a glass sculpture.

Jordan Ismaiel of Hastings received the Juror’s Award for Two-Dimensional Work for “Laying in Bed,” a charcoal/ graphite/ acrylic drawing on paper.

Michael Beahm of Hastings received the Juror’s Award for Three-Dimensional Work for “Pandemic Paddle,” a wood, concrete and metal sculpture.

Also included in the gallery show is Christian Hessler of Hastings.

Area students compete with NCTA livestock judging teams

CURTIS — Livestock judging team members at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis competed in two judging contests Feb. 12-13.