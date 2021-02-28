College Notes: Area students earn awards in Hastings College exhibit

HASTINGS — Four area students are among the Hastings College student artists with artwork featured through March 12 in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center gallery.
Students from across campus were invited to submit their work in a variety of media for the annual Juried Student Exhibition. The gallery at 700 E. 12th St,, is free and open to the public.
Avery Mugg of Hastings received Best of Show for “Wind, Grass and Bone,” a glass sculpture.
Jordan Ismaiel of Hastings received the Juror’s Award for Two-Dimensional Work for “Laying in Bed,” a charcoal/ graphite/ acrylic drawing on paper.
Michael Beahm of Hastings received the Juror’s Award for Three-Dimensional Work for “Pandemic Paddle,” a wood, concrete and metal sculpture.
Also included in the gallery show is Christian Hessler of Hastings.
Area students compete with NCTA livestock judging teams
CURTIS — Livestock judging team members at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis competed in two judging contests Feb. 12-13.
The sophomore team placed 12th at the Heart City Bull Bash Judging Contest in Valentine and eighth at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic in Kearney. Melody MacDonald of Fullerton is a member of the team.
The freshmen team placed 14th at the Heart City Bull Bash and 12th at the Cattlemen’s Classic. Olivia Nyberg of Stromsburg is a member of the team.
Honors
Jacob Stulken, a freshman from Doniphan, was awarded Top Novice in prose interpretation and Sam Johnson, a junior from Hastings, placed sixth in after dinner speaking when the Hastings College forensics team competed Feb. 13 in the Nebraska Intercollegiate Forensics Association State Tournament. The college’s team placed third in team sweepstakes.
Taylor Wagner of Central City has been named to the fall dean’s list at Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5. Wagner’s parents are Trent and Kim Wagner of Central City.
Academics
A research paper by Reghan Kort of Grand Island, “It Doesn’t Always Have to be Criminal: Tensions Resource Officers Face in their Day-to-Day Job,” has been selected to be presented at the Central States Communication Association President’s Undergraduate Research Honors Conference in March. Kort is a student at Creighton University in Omaha.