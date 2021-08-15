 Skip to main content
College Notes: Area students earn degrees from University of Nebraska at Omaha
OMAHA — Several area students received degrees Aug. 14 during University of Nebraska at Omaha commencement ceremonies.

Central Nebraska students receiving degrees include:

Mackenzie Maschka of Arcadia, master of science; Darren Flores of Aurora, master of social work; Christina Bailey of Central City, magna cum laude bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Blake Beran of Grand Island, bachelor of science in management information systems and a certificate;

Emily Blunck of Hastings. master of science; Levi Cermak of Hastings, master of business administration; Andrew Denman of Hastings, master of social work; and Jennifer Sharrick of Hastings, certificate.

