College Notes: Area students earn health science degrees

Area students earn degrees

LINCOLN — Bryan College of Health Sciences conferred 70 degrees during commencement exercises held at the on December 16.

Rebecca Rink of Grand Island and April Benson earned Master of Science degrees in nursing.

Students receiving Bachelor of Science degrees in nursing were Alexandria Borowiak of Genoa, Alexa Brodrick and Amber Pavelka of Hastings, and Brooke Rubin and Jocelyn Krolikowski of Grand Island.

Academic honors

Three Central Nebraska students have been named to the fall Dean’s List at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. They are Jakob Jerabek of Ashton, Audra Witmer of Grand Island and Bralen Biddlecome of Kearney. The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”

Kaley Ballard of Giltner has been named to the President’s Honor Roll for the fall 2022 semester at Bismarck State College in Bismarck, N.D. Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President’s Honor Roll.

Ashley Peers of Grand Island has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Midway University in Midway, Ky. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. There were 343 students who made the Dean’s List.

Lauryn C Bernt of Boelus has been named to the fall Dean’s List at Mount Marty University in Yankton, S.D. The Dean’s List honoree at Mount Marty University is defined as a full-time undergraduate student completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5.