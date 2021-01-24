 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Notes: Area students graduate from Chadron State College
0 comments

College Notes: Area students graduate from Chadron State College

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHADRON — Several area students received degrees from Chadron State College in Chadron during its virtual winter commencement in December.

Area students graduating include:

Katrina Shaw of Broken Bow, master of arts in education; Stacie Loeffelholz of Ravenna, master of arts in education; Jason Frew of Aurora, master of education; Tori Meschke of Broken Bow, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts; Kennadi Findley of Grand Island, cum laude, bachelor of arts;

Abigail Swanson of Grand Island, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts; Breanna Daly of Henderson, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts; CaLee Ann Thomsen of Wolbach, bachelor of arts; and Shantelle Roy of Scotia, cum laude, bachelor of science.

Honors

Landon Weber of Hastings and Brayden Olson of St. Edward have been named to the fall dean’s list at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fish are friends, not trash
Youth

Fish are friends, not trash

COVID-19 is something that has changed this planet in every which way, so much so that many people could not imagine the severity or depth of it. Most of us think COVID has changed the way we interact and communicate but it is so much more than that.

Youth

Youth Notes for Sunday, Jan. 17

Two area students are among those nominated by U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., to U.S. military academies for the Class of 2025. Gage Long of G…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts