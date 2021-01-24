College Notes: Area students graduate from Chadron State College

CHADRON — Several area students received degrees from Chadron State College in Chadron during its virtual winter commencement in December.
Area students graduating include:
Katrina Shaw of Broken Bow, master of arts in education; Stacie Loeffelholz of Ravenna, master of arts in education; Jason Frew of Aurora, master of education; Tori Meschke of Broken Bow, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts; Kennadi Findley of Grand Island, cum laude, bachelor of arts;
Abigail Swanson of Grand Island, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts; Breanna Daly of Henderson, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts; CaLee Ann Thomsen of Wolbach, bachelor of arts; and Shantelle Roy of Scotia, cum laude, bachelor of science.
Honors
Landon Weber of Hastings and Brayden Olson of St. Edward have been named to the fall dean’s list at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.