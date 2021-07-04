College Notes: Area students graduate from Northeast Community College

NORFOLK — Northeast Community College held six commencement ceremonies in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus recently.
Area students graduating include:
Associate of arts: Bradon Anderson, Kevin Boilesen and Cabre Johnson, all of Albion; Jennifer VanDeWalle, Aurora; Coy Gideon, Karissa Gideon and Cora Hemmer, all of Burwell; Samantha Sokol, Cairo; Victoria Gaona, Gibbon; Justin Hiser, Grand Island; Allyson Dugan, Greeley;
Blake Wert, Hordville; Kelsie Davidson, Osceola; Tanner Trube, St. Edward; Tristan Wozny, St. Libory; Jamie Hopwood, Jayce Vrbka and Megan Way, all of Shelby; Kelly Kleffner and Christian Lopez, both of Spalding.
Associate in nursing: Tayla Rasmussen, Albion; Jordyn Anderson, Broken Bow; Ali Nowicki, Grand Island; Mikayla Strickland, North Loup; Megan Beck, Wolbach.
Associate of science: Tanner Parsons, Clarks; Taylor Swertzic, Fullerton; Calista Pilakowski, Genoa; Jacque Johnson and Ali Nowicki, both of Grand Island; Blake Wert, Hordville; Kylie Merry, Osceola; Samuel Vorhees, Phillips; Ashley Borowiak, Silver Creek; Grant Marisch, Spalding.
Associate of applied science: Kalin Gabriel, Osceola, agriculture — agronomy and agriculture — precision agriculture; Drew Dearmont, Burwell, agriculture — diversified agriculture; Austin Coffin, Shelby, building construction; Zachary Jarecki, Silver Creek, building construction; Ethan Naughtin, Spalding, building construction; Benjamin Tidyman, Stromsburg, building construction;
Summer Yarrington, Broken Bow, business; Logan Tomlinson-Middleswart, Gibbon, diesel technology; Jesse Osantowski, St. Edward, diesel technology; Joseph Walsh, Ravenna, drafting; Lucas Schaefer, Stromsburg, drafting; Christopher Sempek, Genoa, electrical construction and control; Casey Furstenau, Grand Island, electrical construction and control; Jackson Snoberger, Aurora, electromechanical technology;
Ty Goodrich, Greeley, electromechanical technology; Isaac Ogden, Wood River, electromechanical technology; Emily Neppl, Cairo, graphic design; Michael Brengelman, Albion, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; Reggie McKenney, Ord, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; Joseph Bloom, Spalding, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; Spencer Leslie, Spalding, information technology;
Jordan Kempf, Glenvil, media arts; Elijah Norman, Fullerton, utility line; Tristen Evans, Cole Sundberg, Trevor Wattier and Wyatt Whitt, all of Grand Island, utility line; Taylor Pulver, Kenesaw, utility line; Dylan Rasmussen, Rockville, utility line; Griffin Babb, St. Edward, utility line;
Lucas Helgoth, St. Libory, utility line; Tyler Lamoree, Stromsburg, utility line; Courtney Mangus, Fullerton, veterinary technology; Maddison Hyde, Gibbon, veterinary technology; Erika Burritt, Osceola, veterinary technology.
Diplomas: Nolan Ramaekers, Genoa, drafting; Isaac Benal, Hastings, drafting; Joseph Walsh, Ravenna, mechanical drafting; Ethan Naughtin, Spalding, plumbing technology; Kylie Merry, Osceola, practical nursing; Emily Noyd, Stromsburg, practical nursing; Cody Kosinski and Olyvia Miettinen, both of Grand Island, welding; Ethan Gabriel and Wesley Lange, both of Ord, welding; Joseph Ertzner, Polk, welding.
Certificates: Cristopher Thiem, Albion, broadcast production and media production; Nolan Ramaekers, Genoa, drafting; Isaac Benal, Hastings, drafting; Rebecca Sindelar, St. Edward, drug and alcohol counseling; Dylan Trew, Anselmo, machining and manufacturing automation; Samuel Beran, Grand Island, media production; William Walker, Gibbon, video production.
Area students graduate from Kansas State University
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Several area students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in the semester.
To graduate with honors, students earned a grade point average of at least 3.95 for summa cum laude, 3.85 for magna cum laude and 3.75 for cum laude honors.
Area students receiving degrees include: Rachel Kort of Ayr, bachelor of science in feed science and management, magna cum laude; Payton Best of Grand Island, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Clancey Hinkle of Grand Island, doctor of veterinary medicine; Carissa Jonak of Grand Island, bachelor of science, cum laude; and Emily Block of Hastings, master of interior architecture and product design.
Honors
Ellie Mertens and Benjamin Moritz, both of Hastings, have been named to the spring dean’s list at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.