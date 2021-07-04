College Notes: Area students graduate from Northeast Community College

Certificates: Cristopher Thiem, Albion, broadcast production and media production; Nolan Ramaekers, Genoa, drafting; Isaac Benal, Hastings, drafting; Rebecca Sindelar, St. Edward, drug and alcohol counseling; Dylan Trew, Anselmo, machining and manufacturing automation; Samuel Beran, Grand Island, media production; William Walker, Gibbon, video production.

Area students graduate from Kansas State University

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Several area students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in the semester.

To graduate with honors, students earned a grade point average of at least 3.95 for summa cum laude, 3.85 for magna cum laude and 3.75 for cum laude honors.

Area students receiving degrees include: Rachel Kort of Ayr, bachelor of science in feed science and management, magna cum laude; Payton Best of Grand Island, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Clancey Hinkle of Grand Island, doctor of veterinary medicine; Carissa Jonak of Grand Island, bachelor of science, cum laude; and Emily Block of Hastings, master of interior architecture and product design.

