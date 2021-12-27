College Notes: Area students graduate from UNO

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded more than 1,000 degrees during winter commencement on Dec. 17.
Honor students grading cum laude earned grade point averages between 3.51 and 3.62; magna cum laude, 3.63 to 3.86, and summa cum laude, 3.87 and above.
Central Nebraska students earning degrees were:
GRAND ISLAND: Jesse Arends, bachelor of science in education, magna cum laude; Kenna Barnes, master of science; Bethany Collins, bachelor of science, summa cum laude; Erick Estevez, bachelor of science in education, summa cum laude; Samantha Knight, bachelor of science in business administration; Osbin Portillo, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Haley Powers, bachelor of science in communication; Sharilyn Tuttle, bachelor of arts, summa cum laude; Janna Walkowiak, master of science
HASTINGS: Melissa Martikainen, master of science in criminology, master of social work
HENDERSON: Katelyn Regier, bachelor of arts in studio art, cum laude
KEARNEY: Claire Cordes, bachelor of science, cum laude; Skylar Vance, bachelor of science in communication, magna cum laude
LOUP CITY: Kelci Coffin, bachelor of science in business administration; Jaci Kuszak, bachelor of science
MINDEN: Elin Petersen, master of arts
Chadron State College awards bachelor’s, master’s degrees
CHADRON — Chadron State College recognized 83 graduate candidates and 127 undergraduate candidate during a ceremony Dec. 17 in the college’s Chicoine Center.
Area students earning graduate degrees were: Alex Fahey, Ord, Master of Arts in Education; Jenny Wright, Bradshaw, Master of Arts in Education; Jennifer DeBord, Kearney, Master of Arts in Education; Heidi Miller, Kearney, Master of Arts in Education; Dustin Morris, Broken Bow, Master of Business Administration; Lucas Richards, Giltner, Master of Business Administration; Jared Slagle, Sargent, Master of Business Administration; Megan Dubowsky, Kearney, Master of Education; and Tammy Rehtus , Kearney, Master of Education.
Central Nebraska students earning bachelor’s degrees were: Adam Kohtz, Hastings, Bachelor of Applied Science; Grace Cadwalader, Grand Island, Bachelor of Arts; Jaime Oswald, Henderson, Bachelor of Science in Education; Kimberly Webb, Spalding Bachelor of Science in Education; and Lauren Collins, Elyria, Bachelor of Science in Education, magna cum laude,
Doane University awards 165 degrees to December graduates
CRETE — Doane University presented degrees to the 150 students who crossed the stage during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 11.
In total, 165 students graduated from the university in December. Of those graduating, there are 79 graduates from the College of Education, 28 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 47 graduates from the College of Business, and 11 graduates from the School of Innovative Learning.
Central Nebraska graduate students earning degrees from the College of Education are: Kimberly Beran, Education Specialist, Mariah Huncovsky, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, Kenzie Kneeland, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, and Ashlee Twohig, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, all of Grand Island; Brianna Bankson, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, Hordville; Miranda Hohm, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, Aurora; Rachel Jelden, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, Hastings; Edith K Stutzman, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, Burwell; and Aaron Neujahr, Master of Education in School Counseling, Stromsburg.
Roberto Garcia of Wood River earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the College or Business.
Area students earning undergraduate degrees include: Molly Stewart, Bachelor of Arts, Liberal Arts Studies, and Samaria Trochez Bueso, Bachelor of Science, Health and Human Performance, both of Grand Island; Carly Jo Kozeal, Bachelor of Arts, Economics and Business Administration, Sargent; Eric Nielsen, Bachelor of Arts, Professional Studies in Business Administration, Wood River; Melissa Schwabauer, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Hastings; and Caden Theis, Bachelor of Arts, Agribusiness, Osceola.
Doane announces fall 2021 Dean’s List
CRETE — More than 250 Doane University undergraduate students qualified for the school’s Dean’s List during the fall semester.
To qualify, students must have a 3.7 GPA or above, and have at least 12 graded credits for the semester.
Area students on the list are: Jacobi Bales and Joshua Grosvenor, Grand Island; Nicole Woebbecke, Albion; Juan Perez, Aurora; Joshua Cyboron, Broken Bow; Madison Hickok, Cairo; Makenna Beyer, Central City; Christopher Vincent, Doniphan; Kiersten Dose, Hampton; Caiden Henry-Perlich, Hastings; Claire Carpenter, Henderson; Aiden Wheelock, Kearney; Noa Snyder, Marquette; Jaron Brown, Minden; Walker Stuhr and Stephanie Wright, Petersburg; and Jackson Seward, St. Paul.
Academic honors
Adrianna “Addie” Smith of Marquette was named to the University of Sioux Falls’ Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Smith is majoring in Criminal Justice and Psychology. To qualify, students must earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale. She is a 2019 graduate of Aurora High School.
Scholarships
Augustana University in Sioux Falls, S.D., has announced Lucy Bartee of Kearney has earned the Presidential Scholarship for Academic Year 2021-22. This scholarship recognizes students who have demonstrated academic excellence and plan to major in a science-related field. The student must possess an ACT score of 27 or a 3.7 grade point average. Recipients are selected based on interviews with the Augustana University science faculty and student representatives.
Jordan Wilbur, of Kenesaw, is one of four Nebraska college students earning a $1,000 scholarship from Midwest Dairy for serving as an ambassador for the dairy industry. Ambassadors attended — and served as advocates — at NEBRASKAland Days, Classic Dairy 25th Anniversary Open House, Cream of the Crop Dairy Show, Omaha Baseball Village Booth during the College World Series, Nebraska State Fair, Nebraska Extension Ag Literacy Festivals and more. Wilbur is an agriculture education major with a leadership option at University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Midwest Dairy represents 5,800 dairy farm families and works on their behalf to build dairy demand by inspiring consumer confidence in its products and production practices.