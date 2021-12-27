College Notes: Area students graduate from UNO

CRETE — Doane University presented degrees to the 150 students who crossed the stage during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 11.

In total, 165 students graduated from the university in December. Of those graduating, there are 79 graduates from the College of Education, 28 graduates from the College of Arts & Sciences, 47 graduates from the College of Business, and 11 graduates from the School of Innovative Learning.

Central Nebraska graduate students earning degrees from the College of Education are: Kimberly Beran, Education Specialist, Mariah Huncovsky, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, Kenzie Kneeland, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, and Ashlee Twohig, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, all of Grand Island; Brianna Bankson, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, Hordville; Miranda Hohm, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, Aurora; Rachel Jelden, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, Hastings; Edith K Stutzman, Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, Burwell; and Aaron Neujahr, Master of Education in School Counseling, Stromsburg.

Roberto Garcia of Wood River earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the College or Business.