College Notes: Area students named to honor lists at Peru State College

PERU — Several area students have been named to the spring president’s and dean’s lists at Peru State College in Peru.

To make the president’s list students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester. Those on the dean’s list earned a GPA of at least 3.5.

Sebastian Boelhower of Hastings was named to the president’s list.

Area students named to the dean’s list include: Kile Bentley of Cairo, Dylan Webb of Giltner, Ariela Espinoza of Grand Island, Alexxander Uecker of Hastings, and Stacy Bohlken of Palmer.