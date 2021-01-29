COLLEGE NOTES: Area students named to Kansas State fall honors list

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Several area students have been named to the fall honors list at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Central Nebraska students on the list include:
Gracee Pohlmann of Aurora, Rachel Kort of Ayr, Brianna Mowrey of Broken Bow, Carissa Jonak of Grand Island, Colleen Fulton of Loup City and Wyatt Schulz of St. Paul.
Honors
Sam Johnson of Hastings, a Hastings College junior, placed second in after dinner speaking at the Hell Froze Over Tournament hosted virtually by Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., and the University of Texas at Austin on Jan. 16.
Hannah Mitchell of Aurora, Adyson Narber of Phillips and Jacob Schroeder of Hastings have been named to the fall dean’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.4.
Scholarships
Narda Garfio Vidana of Alda, a Grand Island Campus student, and Nicholas Ellis of Hastings, a Hastings Campus student, have each received a $500 TRIO Leaders Award scholarship from Central Community College.
Graduates
Grady Koch of Doniphan has earned a master of science degree from Concordia University in Seward.