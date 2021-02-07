College Notes: Area students named to NWU academic honors list for fall semester

The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing recently hosted Nightingale White Coat Ceremonies to recognize new students in its accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program. Students, who began class in January, are enrolled in the one-year program at one of the college’s nursing divisions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.

During the ceremonies, nursing students recited an oath of professionalism, signed a pledge and donned white coats they will wear until graduation.

Area students participating in the ceremonies include:

Dominic Martine of Hastings, Kearney Division; Emily Bykerk of Grand Island and Jennifer Pallas of Stromsburg, Lincoln Division; Shaelyn Voss of Shelby, Norfolk Division; and Maricruz Mejia Rapalo of Grand Island, Omaha Division.

Honors

Joel Ostrom of Burwell has been named to the fall president’s list at Cloud Count Community College in Concordia, Kan., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.9.

Jordan Hansen of Phillips has been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, Maine.