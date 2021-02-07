College Notes: Area students named to NWU academic honors list for fall semester

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced the fall semester academic honors list for its traditional undergraduate program.
A student must have a minimum grade point average of 3.75 to qualify for the list.
Central Nebraska students named to the list include:
Claire Kaslon of Ashton; Katie Bloom, Alex Kubik, Joel Springer, Allyson Weber and Vanessa Wergin, all of Aurora; Hannah Fleischer of Ayr; Gabriella Homolka and Emiline McGinnis, both of Central City; Madison Bahe, Adam Cooper, Megan Cooper, Kenzie Hansen, Faith Harris, Whitney Jensen, Lauren Klemme, McKenna Marsh, Alberto Ortega, Jacqueline Ortega Garcia, Emily Panowicz, Bianca Philbeck, Collin Quandt, Carter Terry and Carlyn Willis, all of Grand Island;
Jaylen Arndt and Reagan Janzen, both of Hampton; Amber Hollister, Dawson Jacobus, Anna Johnson, Evan Johnson, Gradyn Kershner, Claire Landgren and Justise Propp, all of Hastings; Rachael Dente, Kyle Ott and Bailey Peters, all of Henderson; Margaret Harris and Sierra Richey, both of Juniata; Jenna Jaeschke of Kearney; Kaden Dawe of Ord; Macy Gustafson of Osceola; Taylor Hageman of St. Libory; Carson Morgan of St. Paul; Julia Salerno and Carter Smith, both of Shelby; Sara Palmer and Shelby Tourney, both of Shelton; Madison Cockerill of Spalding; and Brooklyn Mickey of Stromsburg.
UNMC hosts White Coat Ceremonies for new BSN students
The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing recently hosted Nightingale White Coat Ceremonies to recognize new students in its accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program. Students, who began class in January, are enrolled in the one-year program at one of the college’s nursing divisions in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk.
During the ceremonies, nursing students recited an oath of professionalism, signed a pledge and donned white coats they will wear until graduation.
Area students participating in the ceremonies include:
Dominic Martine of Hastings, Kearney Division; Emily Bykerk of Grand Island and Jennifer Pallas of Stromsburg, Lincoln Division; Shaelyn Voss of Shelby, Norfolk Division; and Maricruz Mejia Rapalo of Grand Island, Omaha Division.
Honors
Joel Ostrom of Burwell has been named to the fall president’s list at Cloud Count Community College in Concordia, Kan., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.9.
Jordan Hansen of Phillips has been named to the fall dean’s list at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, Maine.
Nicole Hackett of Aurora has been named to the fall dean’s list at Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.75.