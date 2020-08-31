 Skip to main content
College Notes: Area students named to University of Kansas honor roll
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Several area students have been named to the spring honor roll at the University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kan.

Central Nebraska students on the honor roll include:

Jayden Herzberg, Amber Mikkelsen, Lukas Pohlmann and Jane Smith, all of Aurora; Casey Burnham of Grand Island; Brooks Asher and Cole Spady, both of Hastings; and McKenna Reilly of St. Paul.

Reid Brockmeier of Ansley and Hannah Pedersen of Phillips are among 36 students who have been selected to join the latest cohort of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Johnny Carson Center for Emerging Media Arts. The Carson Center is part of the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film in the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

