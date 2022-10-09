College Notes: Area students part of inaugural cohort of Peter Kiewit Foundation Engineering Academy

LINCOLN — Forty first-year students in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Engineering — including 10 based at the Scott Campus in Omaha — have been chosen for the inaugural cohort of the Peter Kiewit Foundation Engineering Academy at Nebraska.

Among those 40 students are four from Central Nebraska.

They are: Oscar Bernabe Mateo of Grand Island; construction management; and Sydney Haffener, biological systems engineering, Jade Romero, computer science and engineering, and Alexandria Vohland, biological systems engineering, all of Kearney.

More than 100 applications were received for the program.The academy seeks to recruit and retain students committed to supporting and advancing women in engineering in Nebraska and to providing students who have financial need with the resources and support to pursue careers in engineering, computing and construction.

Academy students will receive a scholarship that covers full tuition and fees for four years and may receive funding for a fifth year on a case-by-case basis. The scholarship will also cover the students’ housing and meals for up to four years in a University Housing residence. Academy students will have a common living experience during their first two years in the program, will enroll in cohort-specific freshman and sophomore seminars and will receive success coaching from dedicated program staff. Students will also receive a $500 book stipend to the university bookstore and a laptop for their studies.

The program is funded and developed in partnership with the Peter Kiewit Foundation, a private independent philanthropic trust that has awarded more than $750 million in grants and scholarships since its founding in 1979.

Activities

Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, crowned its 2022 Homecoming royalty during Coronation on Sept. 30. Landon Weber of Hastings was named Homecoming Royalty. Weber is a senior majoring in mathematics education. The Homecoming court was made up of 11 seniors, with the royalty winners being chosen by the student body.