College Notes: Area students part of theater cast at University of Nebraska at Kearney

Two area students attending Chadron State College are displaying pieces in a senior thesis art show, “Escape into Wonderland,” which opens Monday, Nov. 22 in the Main Gallery of Memorial Hall and remains in display through Dec. 10. Those students are Rylie Cole of Minden and Daria Dart of Hastings. The show is the culminating experience of the Art program so that all art students can gain experience in planning and designing a gallery exhibition, as well as give the public a glimpse into the department’s artwork.

Abigail Swanson of Grand Island is one of six students who attended the virtual Sigma Tau Delta High Plains Regional Conference earlier this month. The conference featured Nathan Hill, who spoke about his process writing “The Nix,” a New York Times bestselling novel. Swanson presented “Glimpses of the Far Distance,” a collection of poems touching on themes of growth, memory, writing and the meaning of words during a poetry panel.