College Notes: Area UNL students serving as HALO mentors this summer

LINCOLN — Four area University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been selected to lead Nebraska children in grades K-12 in summer activities through the new Huskers After-School and Summer Learning Opportunities (HALO) program.

The program is a collaboration among the University Honors Program, Student Affairs, Nebraska Extension and Beyond School Bells. HALO participants will be able to tailor their after-school programs according to their interests or major in school.

Scholarships

The Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation has awarded scholarships to three area students majoring in ag-related fields. Elizabeth Yrkoski, daughter of Joseph and Mary Yrkoski of Fullerton, received a $3,000 NCCEF Scholarship in Honor of Robert C. Andersen for her senior year at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Alice McDonald, daughter of John and Susan McDonald of Phillips, received a $3,000 NCCEF Scholarship in honor of Michael S. Turner for her senior year at UNL. Brandi Coons, daughter of Randy and Tammy Coons of Callaway, received a $2,000 NCCEF Scholarship in honor of Michael S. Turner for her first year at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.