College Notes: CCC-Columbus honors grads

COLUMBUS — Several area students are among the midyear graduates at Central Community College-Columbus.

Receiving degrees are:

Tanner Swertzic of Fullerton, associate of applied science in agricultural sciences; Jade Ritterbush of Ord, associate of applied science in business administration; Timothy Crane of Osceola, associate of applied science in business administration; Jaimee Ortegren of Stromsburg, associate of applied science in business administration; Lela Blackburn of Osceola, associate of arts; Ruth Godejohn of Shelby, associate of arts.

Receiving diplomas are:

Stacy Sizemore of Albion, business technology; Matthew Krohn of Albion, quality technology; Dalton Jerabek of Farwell, agricultural sciences; Kaleigh Johnson of Ravenna, agricultural sciences; Staci Lemburg of Silver Creek, business administration.

Honors

Elaina Callahan of Central City has been named to the fall dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. To qualify for ithe dean’s list, a student must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher.