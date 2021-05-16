College Notes: Central Community College-Grand Island presents Exceptional Student Awards

Wyatt Eriksen of Grand Island, bachelor of science; Abigail Huggins of Grand Island, bachelor of science in education and Lutheran teacher diploma; McKenna Kaskie of Grand Island, bachelor of science; Jeremiah Reeser of Grand Island, bachelor of arts; Chevy Stout of Grand Island, bachelor of science; Zachary Christensen of Hastings, bachelor of science;

Megan Kroeker of Henderson, bachelor of music; Kelsey Gabel of Osceola, master of education; Tucker Platt of Stromsburg, bachelor of science in education; Emily Loy of Wood River, bachelor of science in education; Samantha Lyon of Wood River, bachelor of science.

Area students graduate from UNL University Honors Program

LINCOLN — One-hundred-ninety graduating seniors have completed the requirements of the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This is the largest number of honors graduates in a single term in the program’s 34-year history.

Area students completing the program include: