College Notes: Central Community College-Grand Island presents Exceptional Student Awards

Twenty-six individuals have received the Exceptional Student Award at Central Community College-Grand Island.
Recipients must be on track to graduate with a degree or diploma, demonstrate a high degree of program ability, attain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above, and exemplify the college’s mission.
One student was honored in each academic program at the following locations: Grand Island Campus; Kearney Center; and (Holdrege and Lexington) Centers/Online. They are:
AURORA: Loki McGregor, electrical technology/Grand Island.
BRADSHAW: Sara Newton, paramedicine/Grand Island.
CENTRAL CITY: Stacey Harlow, human services/Grand Island.
GIBBON: Dylan Kniffen-Stump, associate of arts/Centers/Online, and Kipcia Mendez, medical laboratory technology/Grand Island.
GRAND ISLAND: Lori Bruha, business technology/Grand Island; Stephanie De Luna, criminal justice/Grand Island; Paul Fischer, accounting/Centers/Online; Mary Gulzow, health information management systems/Centers/Online; Carina Krolikowski, early childhood education/Grand Island; Emily Martinez, medical assisting/Grand Island; Gustavo Matias-Bravo, mechatronics/Kearney; Brock Strehle, information technology/Grand Island; Peyton Traudt, business administration/Grand Island; and Priscile Tshijuka, associate of arts/Grand Island.
HASTINGS: Tiffani Gerritsen, associate degree of nursing/Grand Island.
KEARNEY: Hope Edmunds, associate of science/Centers/Online; Anne Oldfather, business administration/Centers/Online; Melissa Ott, practical nursing/Kearney; Beverlyann Trevino, associate degree of nursing/Kearney; and Monica Corado, criminal justice/Centers/Online.
ST. PAUL: Mollie Anderson, practical nursing/Grand Island; Chris Bragg, information technology/Centers/Online; and Michael Sack, occupational therapy assistant/Grand Island.
WOOD RIVER: Carlos Zarraga, welding/Grand Island.
YORK: Jennifer Heiss, accounting/Grand Island.
Concordia University confers degrees to area students
SEWARD — Undergraduate and graduate degrees have been conferred to more than 715 students who completed their studies at Concordia University in Seward.
Area students receiving degrees include:
Tristin Mason of Aurora, bachelor of science; Bailey Tingelhoff of Doniphan, master of education; Elizabeth Bergdolt of Grand Island, bachelor of science; Jeremy Doose of Grand Island, bachelor of science in education and Lutheran teacher diploma;
Wyatt Eriksen of Grand Island, bachelor of science; Abigail Huggins of Grand Island, bachelor of science in education and Lutheran teacher diploma; McKenna Kaskie of Grand Island, bachelor of science; Jeremiah Reeser of Grand Island, bachelor of arts; Chevy Stout of Grand Island, bachelor of science; Zachary Christensen of Hastings, bachelor of science;
Megan Kroeker of Henderson, bachelor of music; Kelsey Gabel of Osceola, master of education; Tucker Platt of Stromsburg, bachelor of science in education; Emily Loy of Wood River, bachelor of science in education; Samantha Lyon of Wood River, bachelor of science.
Area students graduate from UNL University Honors Program
LINCOLN — One-hundred-ninety graduating seniors have completed the requirements of the University Honors Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This is the largest number of honors graduates in a single term in the program’s 34-year history.
Area students completing the program include:
Cole McReynolds of Central City, College of Arts and Sciences; Selena Ramirez Ahilon of Grand Island, College of Education and Human Sciences; ZitaAnne Reno of Grand Island, College of Arts and Sciences; Cameron Hastings of Hastings, College of Engineering; and Cole Shardelow of Hastings, College of Arts and Sciences.
Area students honored at Chadron State’s Ivy Day
CHADRON — Chadron State College resumed its tradition of Ivy Day, a ceremony co-hosted by the Blue Key and Cardinal Key national honor societies, to recognize outstanding graduating undergraduates.
Jack Birky of Hastings was among the king’s attendants for Ivy Day.
Several area students were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments in their primary fields of study. Additionally, students who graduated with academic honors were recognized.
Ivy Day Award recipients include:
Natalie G’Schwind, of Callaway, rangeland management-ecology; Brooke Chramosta of Ravenna, pre-physician assistant; and Shantelle Roy of Scotia, molecular biology.
Among the honor graduates recognized were:
Brooke Chramosta of Ravenna, summa cum laude; Natalie G’Schwind of Callaway, summa cum laude; Paola Rodriguez of Marquette, summa cum laude; and Taylor Luedke of Palmer, cum laude.
Honors
Elizabeth Bergdolt of Grand Island was among graduating seniors honored for outstanding academic accomplishments during their college career at the Concordia University Commencement Honors Dinner May 7 in Seward. Bergdolt was honored for chemistry achievements.
Effy Widdifield, a junior from Grand Island, is among students inducted into the Hastings College chapter of the Society for Collegiate Journalists.
Two area students in the diesel technology program at Central Community College-Hastings placed first in SkillsUSA state test competitions. In the ag and construction diesel tech competition, a new competition this year, Jack Samuelson of Hastings took first place. For being the top finisher, Samuelson received a tap and die set courtesy of the Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association (INEDA) and Landmark Implement. In the truck diesel tech competition, Michael Dahl of Hastings won first place.
Ruth Mencia of Grand Island was among the queen’s attendants for the Chadron State College Homecoming April 21.
Scholarships
Katie Davis of Scotia has received the Drew and Brittany Blessing Annual Scholarship and Valentine Beverage Endowed Scholarship from Chadron State College.