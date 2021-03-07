 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Notes: Central Community College students display work in photography/art show
0 comments

College Notes: Central Community College students display work in photography/art show

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HASTINGS — The creative work of five students at Central Community College-Hastings is on display in the media arts program’s 19th annual Student Photography and Art Show.

This year’s theme is “Unmask Your Imagination.” The show is presented by the exhibit preparation class, which includes both graphic arts and photography students.

The public is welcome to stop by to see the exhibits in the Platte Building through March 27. The gallery is located on the second floor in the east wing and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. There is no entrance fee.

Students displaying their work are: Madison Henry of Ansley, Brittany Kennedy of Doniphan, Alex Orosco of Grand Island, Madison Slinkard of Hastings and Veronica Rodriguez of Ravenna.

Activities

Morgan Wadkins-Meyer of Gibbon and Sarah Waite of Hastings were among the dancers in the spring dance concert, “RESET,” March 4-6 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Wadkins-Meyer was also one of the student choreographers for the production and Bryce Emde of Grand Island was stage manager.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts