College Notes: Central Community College students in Phi Theta Kappa earn recognition

Central Community College’s Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) chapters ended the 2020-21 academic year with several awards and other recognition.
PTK is an international academic honorary for students in two-year colleges. CCC’s chapters are Chi Sigma at the Columbus Campus; Alpha Tau Tau at the Grand Island Campus, which also includes Kearney Center students; and Beta Alpha Delta at the Hastings Campus.
Seven students were named to the 2021 Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Nebraska All-State Academic Team, which is sponsored by PTK and the Nebraska Community College Association to honor students for academic achievement, leadership and community service. CCC members were:
Grace Cargill of Cozad, Morgan Bilstad of Grand Island, Ragan Wood of Greeley, Danielle Newton of Hastings, Justin Tilkens of Kearney, Haley Witte of Orleans, and Hiliary Huss of Stanton.
The CCC chapters were among 43 chapters participating in the virtual Kansas/Nebraska Regional Convention.
The Chi Sigma Chapter at the Columbus Campus received the 5 Star Chapter Distinction and a fourth place in the Honors in Action category.
Katy Ayers of Kearney received the Hites Transfer Scholarship, which recognizes outstanding academic achievement and rigor, engagement in college and community activities, and leadership accomplishments of PTK members preparing to transfer to senior institutions for bachelor’s degrees.
The Alpha Tau Tau Chapter at the Grand Island Campus received the 5 Star Chapter Distinction, second place in the Sister Chapter category and an honorable mention in the College Project category. It also was recognized as a Reach Rewards Chapter for achieving or exceeding 15 percent for membership acceptance rates.
Advisers Katie Hodges of Grand Island, Ruth Kirkland of Kearney and Amy Osburn of Cairo completed the Phi Theta Kappa Leadership Studies: Humanities Approach Certification.
The Beta Alpha Delta Chapter at the Hastings Campus received the 5 Star Chapter Distinction, second place in the College Project category, fourth place in the Most Outstanding Chapter category, and an honorable mention for the Honors in Action Project.
Area students named to UNO honor lists
OMAHA — Many area students have been recognized for their academic achievements on the spring chancellor’s and dean’s lists at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Those of the chancellor’s list earned a 4.0 grade point average. Those on the dean’s list finished the semester with a GPA of at least 3.5.
Area students named to the chancellor’s list include:
Tyanne Johnson, Albion; Christina Bailey, Central City; Victor Kosmicki Gutierrez, Elba; Michael Page, Gibbon; Alexia Schulte, Cailey Mathews Grant Cole, KoriAnne Moslander, Kyra Baker, Madison Lane, Megan Woods and Stephanie Huntwork, all of Grand Island; Austin Seamann, Isaiah Brant, Jaiden Kully, John Winchester, Lance Lindstrom, Megan Steiner, Morgan Baker, Samuel Wibbels and Uyen Tran, all of Hastings; Grace Janzen and Jaden Regier, both of Henderson; Calli Carlson, Osceola; Michaela Glause, St. Libory; and Danielle Prososki, Silver Creek.
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
Emily Erickson, Albion; Jordan Stevenson, Matthew Swanson, Maya Nachtigal and Nicholas Miller, all of Aurora; Mara Stuhr, Bradshaw; Lauren VanLaningham, Broken Bow; Edward Berger and Vayle Berger, both of Callaway; Irelynd Pearson, Genoa; Tori Williamson, Gibbon;
Alejandro Rendon, Alexa Blase, Bethany Collins, Craig Lewandowski, Daniel Bolanos, Diana Alvarado Ramos, Erick Estevez, Gavin Fox, Jesse Arends, Jesus Aguilar Nava, Jissell Cruz, Joseph Mueller, Kasandra Moreno Santana, Katelyn Douglass, Kirsten Medlin, LaKeisha Friedrichsen, Mark Meyer, Natalie Gibbs, Rebecca Peterson, Redmond Reed, Rhett Milner, Ryann Burmeister, Samantha Thornton and Sharilyn Tuttle, all of Grand Island;
Elyse Keller, Gracie Swayze, Gregory Faber, Jeric Garalde Dullesco, John Pohlson, Kaitlin Stewart, Kelly Nguyen, Luke Wawrzynkiewicz, Madison Beck, Mara Franssen, Mariah Steiner, Michael Boeve, Nolan Barry and Tammy Nguyen, all of Hastings; Brooke Weisheit and Katelyn Regier, both of Henderson; Maria Consbruck, Juniata; Jackson Ulrich, Ord; Erica Pokorney and Jesse Kracht, both of Shelby.
Area students named to UNMC dean’s lists
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced its spring dean’s lists for students enrolled in programs of nursing, dentistry, pharmacy and the allied health professions.
To qualify for the dean’s list, nursing and the allied health students earn a grade point average of at least 3.75. Pharmacy students must place in the top 20% of their class and maintain a grade point average of at least 3.5. Dental students must be in the top 10% of their class for the semester.
Area students named to the dean’s lists include:
College of Nursing — Kearney Division: Sydnie Budde of Cairo, Hope VanMatre of Gibbon, Julie Hunter of Grand Island, Brittani Wiseman and Dominic Martinez of Hastings, Claire Jo Rasmussen of Juniata, Corryn Falk of Pleasanton, and Corrine Slagle of Sargent.
College of Nursing — Lincoln Division: McKayla Harder and Ashtyn Keezer of Grand Island, Ellie Steingard of Henderson, and Jennifer Pallas of Stromsburg.
College of Nursing — Northern Division (Norfolk): Madelyn Rinkol of Silver Creek.
College of Nursing — Omaha Division: Isabelle Vanderneck of Henderson.
College of Dentistry: Dentistry: Katherine Sandefur of Central City and Lucas VanWie of Grand Island. Dental Hygiene: Kassi Plock of Burwell and Haleigh Hoos of Grand Island.
College of Allied Health Professions: Nathan Schriver of Albion,נEllie Wells of Broken Bow, Hannah Koperski of Farwell,נLydia Koubek and Sophia Mittelstaedt of Grand Island, Brooklyn Epp of Henderson, Shyann Kusek of Loup City, and Madison Thesenvitz of Wood River.
College of Pharmacy: Cora Svoboda of Ord and Noah Jensen of Scotia.
NCTA names area students to spring honor lists
CURTIS — Several area students earned academic honors at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis for the spring semester.
Students on the Dean’s List earned a 4.0 grade point average. Those of the Dean’s Honor Roll earned a GPA of at least 3.5.
Area students named to the Dean’s List include: Lillyanne Lewis of Ord and Olivia Nyberg of Stromsburg.
Those named to the Dean’s Honor Roll include: Andrew Katzberg of Kenesaw; Melody MacDonald of Fullerton; Ashlyn Mohling of Glenvil, Darci Reimers of Boelus, Michele Seim of Giltner, Allison Wilkens of Gibbon; and Macy Zentner of Cedar Rapids.
Honors
Grant Johnson of Hastings has been named to the spring dean’s list at Drury University in Springfield, Mo., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.6.
Tara Knehans of Hastings has been named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Brayden Olson of St. Edward and Landon Weber of Hastings have been named to the spring dean’s list at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Hannah Mitchell of Aurora and Adyson Narber of Phillips have been named to the spring president’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., for earning a 4.0 grade point average.
Jacob Schroeder of Hastings has been named to the spring dean’s list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.4.
Joshua Phillips, David Reynolds and Mackenzie Vogt, all of Grand Island, and Kimberly Spartz of Hastings have been named to the spring dean’s list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Adrianna Smith of Marquette has been named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, S.D., by earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Graduates
Three area students have graduated from Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kan. Receiving degrees were: Javier Cruz of Grand Island, associate of arts; Noah Halsey of Grand Island, associate of arts; and Joel Ostrom of Burwell, associate of science.
Several area students earned degrees this spring from Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. Area graduates include: Kelly Bockmann of Grand Island, doctor of veterinary medicine, magna cum laude; David Reynolds of Grand Island, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, magna cum laude, honors program member; and Katilyn Michel of Hastings, doctor of veterinary medicine, cum laude.
Karly Barnes of Grand Island has graduated cum laude (at least 3.5 GPA) from College of St. Mary in Omaha with a bachelor of arts degree.
Clay Bauer of Arcadia graduated from Dickinson State University in Dickinson, N.D, on May 15.
Adyson Narber of Phillips has graduated from Washburn University in Topeka, Kan., with a bachelor of arts in mass media.