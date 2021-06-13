College Notes: Central Community College students in Phi Theta Kappa earn recognition

College of Pharmacy: Cora Svoboda of Ord and Noah Jensen of Scotia.

NCTA names area students to spring honor lists

CURTIS — Several area students earned academic honors at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis for the spring semester.

Students on the Dean’s List earned a 4.0 grade point average. Those of the Dean’s Honor Roll earned a GPA of at least 3.5.

Area students named to the Dean’s List include: Lillyanne Lewis of Ord and Olivia Nyberg of Stromsburg.

Those named to the Dean’s Honor Roll include: Andrew Katzberg of Kenesaw; Melody MacDonald of Fullerton; Ashlyn Mohling of Glenvil, Darci Reimers of Boelus, Michele Seim of Giltner, Allison Wilkens of Gibbon; and Macy Zentner of Cedar Rapids.

Honors

Grant Johnson of Hastings has been named to the spring dean’s list at Drury University in Springfield, Mo., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.6.

Tara Knehans of Hastings has been named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.