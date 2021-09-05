College Notes: Central Community College students receive Metallica Scholars Initiative scholarships

Fifty Central Community College students have received scholarships through the Metallica Scholars Initiative.
They are enrolled in the CCC criminal justice program. Most of the them received a $1,500 scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year, but a few students graduating in December received $750 for the fall semester.
The CCC scholarship recipients are:
Quinton Stadler of Axtell; Jose Lowther of Bellwood; Madison Kort of Blue Hill; Emma Liske of Central City; Joshua Perkins, Victoria Rawls, Camila Trochez and Keydy Vazquez Gomez, all of Columbus; Kaitlyn Verellen of Cozad; Ryan Jepson and Hailey
VanOvereem, both of Doniphan; Brianna Anderson, Kaytlyn Anderson and Melissa Klein, all of Elm Creek; Katie Paczosa of Genoa;
Jarrett Astudillo, Zachary Baker, Tanner Broich, Adrianna Cervantes, Merilyn Cruz Avila, Genesis Dominguez, Austin Grudzinski, Nicole Holder, Landon Jensen, Lali Sanchez and Nicole Williams, all of Grand Island; Jawn Johnston, Michael Lopez-Vargas, Zachary Svoboda and Alexis Wells, all of Hastings;
Samuel Johnston and Adam Torske, both of Juniata; Jessi Earhart, Anita Lopez Paz, Samantha Mejia, Emma Skiles, Chelsea Smith, Arica Zambrano and Austin Shoemaker, all of Kearney; Sandra Espitia, Karla Garcia-Galvan, Oscar Lara and Michelle Zamora Gonzalez, all of Lexington; Karla Madriz-Navarrete and Madisin Rosenberg, both of Minden; Paege Milligan of Oxford; Victoriah Fangman of Petersburg; Cindy Ardiano and Madison Brezina, both of Schuyler; and Emily Godejohn of Shelby.
Cornhusker Marching Band makes debut
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s 296-member Cornhusker Marching Band made its 2021 debut Sept. 4 at Memorial Stadium with pregame and halftime performances at Nebraska’s football home opener against Fordham. It was the band’s first in-person performance at the stadium since November 2019.
Area students who are members of the band include: Nathan Muilenburg of Aurora, trombone; Zachary Claassen of Grand Island, trumpet; Teagan Hanson of Callaway, tuba; Samuel Harvey of Grand Island, percussion; Faith Blauhorn of Archer, trombone; Josh Brooks of Hastings, trumpet; Emily Donnell of Aurora, piccolo; Kylee Sodomka of Grand Island, trumpet; Taygon Shaw of Hastings, color guard; Lauren Kohtz of Albion, trumpet; and Hailey Haase of Hastings, trumpet.