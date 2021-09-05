College Notes: Central Community College students receive Metallica Scholars Initiative scholarships

Fifty Central Community College students have received scholarships through the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

They are enrolled in the CCC criminal justice program. Most of the them received a $1,500 scholarship for the 2021-22 academic year, but a few students graduating in December received $750 for the fall semester.

The CCC scholarship recipients are:

Quinton Stadler of Axtell; Jose Lowther of Bellwood; Madison Kort of Blue Hill; Emma Liske of Central City; Joshua Perkins, Victoria Rawls, Camila Trochez and Keydy Vazquez Gomez, all of Columbus; Kaitlyn Verellen of Cozad; Ryan Jepson and Hailey

VanOvereem, both of Doniphan; Brianna Anderson, Kaytlyn Anderson and Melissa Klein, all of Elm Creek; Katie Paczosa of Genoa;

Jarrett Astudillo, Zachary Baker, Tanner Broich, Adrianna Cervantes, Merilyn Cruz Avila, Genesis Dominguez, Austin Grudzinski, Nicole Holder, Landon Jensen, Lali Sanchez and Nicole Williams, all of Grand Island; Jawn Johnston, Michael Lopez-Vargas, Zachary Svoboda and Alexis Wells, all of Hastings;