College Notes: Central Nebraska students among first STEM scholarship winners

OMAHA – Three Central Nebraska students are among the first recipients of the Marylinn Munson & Bio Nebraska STEM Scholarships.

Recipients are recent graduates Mattison Beattie, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School; Wil Fiddelke, Ravenna High School; and Miranda Langer, Riverside High School, Spalding, Nebraska. All will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall.

A fourth scholarship was awarded to an Omaha student.

Scholarship recipients will each receive $2,500 to be used towards tuition for the 2022-23 academic year as they pursue relevant classroom study and professional experiences in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)-related fields.

Marylinn Munson has worked in the life science, biotechnology and agriculture industries for more than 20 years. Currently she is on two Boards, RAIN Incubator advancing STEM and Recombinetics solving intractable challenges through gene editing. She has held international leadership roles at industry-leading biotech and life science companies.

Founded in 2005, Bio Nebraska is a non-profit trade association dedicated to supporting and promoting Nebraska’s bioscience sector and ensuring the sector grows and thrives. Bio Nebraska is the only organization in the state representing more than 100 bio-related entities in the human health, medical device, animal health, agriculture, renewable fuels and industrial biotech sectors, as well as educational institutions and service providers. For more information, visit bionebraska.org.

First-year students join Nebraska Business Honors Academy

LINCOLN — Forty-three incoming first-year students have accepted invitations to join the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall. Comprising the academy’s 10th cohort, the students hail from six U.S. states and 13 Nebraska communities.

Area students who will be part of the cohort are: Carter Mann of Burwell, actuarial science (Burwell Junior-Senior High School); Emily Krupicka of Grand Island, business administration (Northwest); and Mari Conant, business administration (Adams Central).

The cohorts complete most of their core and foundation business curriculum together using an action-based learning style focused on the development of critical thinking, technical and communication skills. Students choose from 11 academic majors in the College of Business, including business and law, offered in partnership with the Nebraska College of Law.

The new students will participate in leadership activities and student competitions across the country to enhance their professional communication. The students will also participate in internships. This summer, more than 50% of academy students are participating in paid internships in 13 states and two countries.

Academy students also study abroad. Since January, 28% of the students have studied abroad in eight countries.

South Dakota State announces spring 2022 dean’s list

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State has announced the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.

Area students on the listing include: Anna Hamling of Albion, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Payton Sindelar of Grand Island, College of Pharmacy and Allied Health Professions; Maria Northington of Hastings, College of Nursing;

Benjamin Dinkel, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Dante Koupal, both of Kearney, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; Natalie Gydesen of North Loup, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences; and Emma Millsap of Westerville, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

Academic honors

Four area students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kan. They are Trevor D. Cumpston, Benjamin W. Hahn and Carson A. Mikkelsen of Aurora; and Angelina J. Tilson of Central City. To be included on the honor roll, a student must be enrolled full time (at least 12 credit hours) and earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Several area students have been named to the Dean’s List at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa. They are Morgan Semm of Dannebrog; and Dillon Graf and Linden Howe of Kearney. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2022 semester at Drake.

Lillian Kingsley of Hastings has been named to the spring semester Dean’s List at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn. The list includes students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in May 2022.