College Notes: Chadron State recognizes area students on fall honor lists
College Notes: Chadron State recognizes area students on fall honor lists

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced its fall President’s List and Dean’s List.

Students on the President’s List earned a 4.0 grade point average. Those on the Dean’s List earned a GPA of at least 3.5.

Area students named to the President’s List include:

Olivia Bryant of Anselmo; Tori Meschke of Broken Bow; Faith Simon of Burwell; Lauren Collins of Elyria; Logan Hamik, Rebekah Pobanz, Ethan Roby and Emilie Ziller, all of Grand Island; Daria Dart of Hastings; Abigail Klammer and Adam Kohtz, both of Juniata; Creighton Harrington of Loup City; Paola Rodriguez of Marquette; Lakita Thomsen of Ord; and Brooke Chramosta of Ravenna.

Area students named to the Dean’s List include:

Tobias Kounovsky of Aurora; Brandy Friedrichsen of Boelus; Natalie G’Schwind of Callaway; Christian Pickrel of Fullerton; Garrett Swantek of Genoa; Ruth Mencia and Abigail Swanson, both of Grand Island; Brooke Becker and Jack Birky, both of Hastings; Ashley Dearmont of Loup City; Sage Konicek of Ord; Concey Bader of Palmer; Dylan Soule of Polk; and Shantelle Roy of Scotia.

Graduates

Three area students are among those who received degrees from Concordia University in Seward following the fall semester. Jordan Metzger of Grand Island earned a bachelor of science in education. Malena Goldenstein of Kenesaw and Aaron Tidyman of Stromsburg earned bachelor of arts degrees.

