College Notes: College of St. Mary announces Dean’s List, President’s Honor Roll for spring semester

OMAHA — The College of Saint Mary has announced its Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the spring 2022 semester. In total, 140 students were named to the honorary Dean’s List, while 141 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll.

Grand Island students earning honors were: Mallory Gotschall, rehabilitation studies, senior, Dean’s List; Kira Oberschulte, general studies, senior, President’s Honor Roll; Alexis Rozendal, bachelor of science, nursing, senior, Dean’s List; and Kamryn Willman, bachelor of science, elementary education and special education, senior, Dean’s List.

Area students on the lists include: Kassidy Hudson, of Aurora, bachelor of arts, social science secondary education, freshman, Dean’s List; Callie Gorecki, of Boelus, bachelor of science, nursing, senior, President’s Honor Roll; Tennasynn Sebek, of Hampton, bachelor of science, biology, sophomore, Dean’s List; and Chyna Delker, of Hastings, bachelor of science, nursing, Junior, President’s Honor Roll.

To qualify for CSM’s Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as full-time students. For inclusion on the President’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

Academic honors

Three area students have earned academic honors for the spring semester at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. Audra K. Witmer, of Grand Island, has been named a Roadman Scholar. Roadman Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average of 3.76 or above. The award is named in honor of Earl Roadman, who was president of Morningside from 1936 to 1956. Jeremiah J. Horacek, of Kearney, and Laney R. Thatcher, of Minden, were named Dimmitt Scholars. Dimmitt Scholars must be full-time students who have completed at least 45 credits of college work with a cumulative grade point average between 3.50 and 3.75. The award is named in honor of the late Lillian Dimmitt, who served as a teacher and administrator at Morningside for more than 60 years.

*****

Two Central Nebraska students were among those named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Michael Huebner, of Kearney, is a third-year psychology major in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences. Tara Knehans, of Hastings, is a fourth-year student in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, where she is majoring in screenwriting art. To be named to the Dean’s List for the CLAS, students have a GPA of 3.50 or above on 12 semester hours or more of graded work.

*****

Several area students have been named to the honors lists for the spring semester at Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kan. Included on the list are: Madison Hunter and Julia Smith, of Aurora; Masie Dulitz, of Kearney; Colleen Fulton, of Loup City; and Wyatt Schulz, of St. Paul. Students earning a grade point average for the semester of 3.75 or above on at least 12 graded credit hours receive semester honors along with commendations from their deans. The honors also are recorded on their permanent academic records.

*****

Sadie Carpenter, a business administration major from Hastings, has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa. To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average for the semester and be enrolled as a full-time student.

*****

Carson Moritz, of Hastings, was named to President’s List for the spring semester at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. To be named to the President’s List, a student must have a 4.0 GPA.

*****

Jacob Schroeder, of Hastings, qualified for the Dean’s List for the spring semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Graduates

Wyat Rawhouser, of Aurora, graduated with a master of science degree in Civil Engineering from Ohio University’s Russ College of Engineering and Technology in Athens, Ohio. More than 4,400 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees during spring commencement exercises.