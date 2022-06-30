College Notes: Concordia University announces Spring 2022 term honor students

SEWARD — Concordia University, Nebraska recently named 240 students to its honors list for the Spring 2022 semester. Students who earn a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours qualify for the honors list.

Area students on the list include: Cassidy Knust of Aurora; Madison Koch of Doniphan; Sydni Watson of Giltner; Sarah Atchity, Erin Maier, Annaline McCoy and Kalee Wiltfong of Grand Island; Audrey Wood of Greeley; Camden Sesna of Kearney; Jessica Zehendner of Pleasanton; Lainey Werts of St. Edward; Katherine Bauer of St. Paul; Elisa Kurth and Miranda Rosenkranz of Stromsburg; and Gabrielle Luehr of Wood River.

NCTA announces Spring Dean’s List, Honor Roll

CURTIS — Academic honors for students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture were announced for the Spring Semester.

Taylor Schubauer of Gibbon was named to the Dean’s List with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Area students named with the Dean’s Honor Roll (3.5-3.99 GPA) were: John Ford of Cairo Brandi Coons of Callaway; Macy Zentner of Cedar Rapids, Taylor Lautenschlager of Doniphan, Allison Wilkens of Gibbon, Madolyn Clark of Grand Island, Sarah Dush of Kearney, Austen Cronin and McKenna Darby of Pleasanton, Grace Glaser of Spalding, and Larista Barner of Wolbach.

Students must be full-time enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations.

Graduates

Shayna Fila and Rans Sanders of Grand Island are among recent graduates of Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kan. Both earned associate of arts degrees.

*****

Andrea Rhoads of Grand Island recently received a bachelor of arts degree from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was an honor student, graduating cum laude.

Academic honors

Hailey Moore of Juniata, who recently completed her junior year at Hastings College, was one of four students honored when the college inducted new members of the Alpha Psi Omega theater honorary. In addition, she earned a Purple Mask award, which is open to any theater student at the end of their junior year who has at least a 3.6 overall grade point average, high artistic achievement in theatre and meritorious service to college theater.

*****

Three Central Nebraska students studying health care professions were recently honored by Chadron State College for advancing to professional schools. They are: Ruth Mencia of Grand Island, public health; Abigail Klammer of Hastings, medicine; and Brendan Fangmeier of Hastings, nursing. All will be furthering their education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

*****

Landon Weber of Hastings was named to Buena Vista University’s spring Dean’s List. Weber was among more than 500 students named to the Dean’s List at the college in Storm Lake, Iowa. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.

*****

Aidan Keyes and Marilyn Silos Montellano of Grand Island were named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at York College in York. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester. Keves earned a 4.0 GPA for the term; Silos Montellano earned a 4.0 cumulative GPA.

*****

Tanner Kropatsch of Osceola qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

*****

Three area students have been named to honors lists for the spring term at Benedictine College in Atchinson, Kan. Ellie Mertens of Hastings and Liza Trettel of Kearney were named to the President’s List, while Benjamin Moritz of Hastings was named to the Dean’s List. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.95 are named to the Dean’s List.

*****

William Goering of Grand Island has been named to the Spring Dean’s List at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana. The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

*****

Landon Power of Hastings was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Power is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

*****

Noah Carpenter of Kearney earned Honorable Mention on the spring honor roll for McPherson College in McPherson, Kan. To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.

Activities

Abigail Klammer of Juniata recently teamed up with Chadron State College professor Mary Keithly for a presentation at the Nebraska Academy of Sciences Conference in Lincoln. “An In Vitro Synthesis of Bacillithiol” was presented in the Aeronautics and Space Sciences division. Klammer is an NASA fellow.

*****

Joe Keele of Hastings is one of nine students selected to serve as New Student Enrollment leader for 2022 at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Leaders were selected for their scholarship, communication skills, leadership and ability to represent their colleges. They will meet with new students during orientation sessions throughout the summer.