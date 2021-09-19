College Notes: Five area students named National Merit semifinalists

EVANSTON, Ill. — Officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation have named five area students semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.

About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Semifinalists from central Nebraska include Caden Carlson, Elena Kuehner and Preston Ramaekers, all of Aurora High School; Lilian Miller of Grand Island Senior High; and Landon Nabower of Silver Lake High School.

Honors

Jamie Thomas and Hope DeWitt, both of Hastings have been named to the summer President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.7. Ryann Perkins of Grand Island has been named to the Dean’s List for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.