Academic honors

Reagan B. Kropatsch of Grand Island, and Abbie Frazee of Kearney, have been namd to th Scholastic Honor Roll for the winter 2023 term at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. Kropatsch is a freshman majoring in biology, and Frazee is a junior majoring in psychology. More than 12,300 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.