Academic honors
Reagan B. Kropatsch of Grand Island, and Abbie Frazee of Kearney, have been namd to th Scholastic Honor Roll for the winter 2023 term at Oregon State University in Corvallis, Ore. Kropatsch is a freshman majoring in biology, and Frazee is a junior majoring in psychology. More than 12,300 students earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.
Landon Power of Hastings has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Power is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.