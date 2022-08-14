College Notes for Sunday, Aug. 14

Academic honors

Dyson Kunz of Central City and Jadyn Hamilton of Kearney are among the more than 1,800 students named to the 2021-22 Dean’s List of Academic Distinction at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Students who received this distinction earned a combined GPA of 3.75 or higher during at least two academic semesters and completed a minimum of 24 semester hours.

Graduates

Nicholas Kozisek of St. Libory is among seven University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements to graduate from the University Honors Program in August. Kozisek will graduate from the College of Arts and Sciences. To graduate from the Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a culminating senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. The August graduates join 242 students who graduated from the Honors Program in May — the largest class in the program’s 36-year history.