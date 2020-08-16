Grand Island student named Leader of Promise
Francisco Ortega of Grand Island has been named a 2020 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar. The award comes with a $1,000 scholarship for the Central Community College-Grand Island student.
The Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship Program helps new Phi Theta Kappa members defray educational expenses while enrolled in associate degree programs. The 207 scholars were selected based on their scholastic achievement, community service, and leadership potential. Nearly 700 applications were received.
The $207,000 awarded through the scholarship program is funded with $200,000 from the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation. The remaining amount is supported by donations to the Phi Theta Kappa Foundation.
The funds provided by the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation not only aid college completion, but also give students the opportunity to engage in PTK programs and develop leadership skills to become future leaders in their communities.
Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for students in two-year colleges.
Graduates
Three area students were among the 240 summer graduates recognized by the University of Nebraska Medical Center on Friday, Aug. 14. Lucy Elge of Aurora earned a master of science degree from the Graduate College. Sarah Johnson of Hastings received a post-baccalaureate certificate in cytotechnology from the College of Allied Health Professions. Brooke Zentz of Boelus received a post-baccalaureate certificate in diagnostic medical sonography, also from the College of Allied Health Professions. There are no formal ceremonies for summer graduation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.