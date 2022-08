Jerome Silva of St. Paul and Eli Stengel of Sutton were among the more than 4,800 students named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours. Silver is enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Stengel is a student in the School of Engineering & Computer Science.