College Notes for Sunday, Aug. 28

Academic honorsJerome Silva of St. Paul and Eli Stengel of Sutton were among the more than 4,800 students named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring semester at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours. Silver is enrolled in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Stengel is a student in the School of Engineering & Computer Science.

Calie Hiegel of Grand Island was named to the Spring Honors List for the 2021-22 academic year at Concordia University Wisconsin in Mequon. Hiegel is a junior majoring in social work. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

Landon Power of Hastings as named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Power is enrolled in the university’s College of Arts & Sciences. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the College of Arts & Sciences, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.

GraduatesJeremiah J. Horacek of Kearney was among the almost 200 students earning undergraduate degrees during spring commencement at Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa. Horocek, graduating cum laude (with honor; GPA between 3.5 and 3.65) received a bachelor of science degree.