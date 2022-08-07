College Notes for Sunday, Aug. 7

Academic honors

Erin M. Brockmeier of Grand Island was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. Brockmeier is a junior in the College of Liberal Arts.

Graduates

Two Central Nebraska students were among the more than 60 nursing graduates honored during the College of St. Mary’s annual nurse pinning ceremony July 16 in Omaha. They are Alexis Rozendal of Grand Island and Callie Gorecki of Boelus. Each Bachelor of Science in Nursing graduate in the Class of 2022 received a pin as a symbolic welcome into the nursing profession. Pinning is a time-honored tradition in the nursing field, and every school designs its own unique pin for its students. CSM’s pin incorporates the shape of a cross bearing the gold letters BSN and CSM, and represents the virtues of worthiness, constancy, truth, loyalty, knowledge and courage.