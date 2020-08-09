Scholarships
Mackenzie Dahlberg of Loup City has received the Lindeken Communication Arts Scholarship from Chadron State College in Chadron. Dahlberg is studying communication arts at CSC.
Graduates
Tesia Gust of Grand Island has earned a master of science degree in nursing — leadership and management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.
