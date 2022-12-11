College Notes for Sunday, Dec. 11

Activities

Delaney Schmer of Aurora was part of a Chadron State College team that earned an award that will be used to help fund improvement projects in rural communities. Twelve Rural Business Leadership Initiative student teams competed Nov. 10 for four awards of $2,500. Schmer was a member of the Keep Morrill Clean (online) team. This was the first year for the Civic Engagement Pitch Competition.

Academic honors

Ladon Weber of Hastings was among the 577 student-athletes from the American Rivers Conference announced to its 2022 Fall All-Academic Team. Weber, a mathematics major, is a member of the football team at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa. To be eligible, a student-athlete must be listed on the eligibility report for the given sport, hold a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 (4.0 scale), be at least a sophomore in academic standing with at least one full academic year at his/her current institution.

Brianna Arguello of Broken Bow is among the more than 60 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the spring 2022 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C., earning spots on the President’s List and the Dean’s List, and earning a gold star. The President’s List, one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel, is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records. The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement.