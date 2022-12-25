College Notes for Sunday, Dec. 25

CCC students receive TRIO Leaders Award scholarships

Three Central Community College students have received a $500 TRIO Leaders Award scholarship.

The TRIO/Student Support Services (TRIO/SSS) program awards the scholarship annually to TRIO/SSS students who have demonstrated outstanding leadership potential and submitted an essay about rising above obstacles to reach their educational goals.

This year’s scholarship winners were: Kathryn Lovejoy, of Central City, a Grand Island Campus student; Andy Sebastian, of Hastings, a Hastings Campus student; and Hugo Ramon, of Schuyler, a Columbus Campus student.

The TRIO/SSS program helps first-generation and low-income students with a demonstrated academic need overcome barriers to their dreams. The program also is open to students with documented physical or learning disabilities.

UNMC confers diplomas to nearly 400 graduates

OMAHA — Diplomas were conferred on nearly 400 University of Nebraska Medical Center students Friday, Dec. 16. at a ceremony at Baxter Area in Omaha.

Area students among the graduates are:

UNMC College of Nursing Kearney Division — Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Emily Krolikowski of Cairo (with high distinction); Colton Voss of Grand Island (with distinction); Jordan Witte of Kearney (with highest distinction), Brittany Zimmerman of Kearney; and Kassandra Wetovick of Wood River (with distinction).

UNMC College of Nursing Omaha Division — Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Kaylie Leetch of Albion, Liza Nelson of Grand Island and Megan Beck of Wolbach. Master of Science in Nursing: Michael Eckstrom of Central City.

UNMC College of Medicine — Master of Physician Assistant Studies: Shannon Stuhlmiller of Albion and Emily Ulmer of Broken Bow.

UNMC College of Public Health — Master of Public Health: Maria Cantu Hines of Polk

UNMC Graduate College — Doctor of Philosophy: Emalie Clement of Grand Island.

Area students earn degrees from Chadron State

CHADRON — Chadron State College’s combined undergraduate and graduate winter commencement exercises were canceled Dec. 16, due to heavy snowfall and high winds.

The list of candidates includes summer graduates and consists of 71 names for master’s degrees and for 108 bachelor’s degrees.

Area students earning degrees include: Lacey Hunter of Broken Bow, Master of Business Administration; Allison Hughes of Burwell, Bachelor of Arts (cum laude); Benjamin Jones of Doniphan, Bachelor of Science; Frankie Johnson of Dunning, Master of Business Administration; Madyson Schliep of Grand Island, Bachelor of Arts; Riley Schliep of Grand island, Bachelor of Arts; Cameron Gibson of Merna, Bachelor of Arts; Melissa Kapustka of Loup City, Master of Arts in Education; and Rowdy Moon of Sargent, Master of Science in Organizational Management ,

Academic honors

Three Central Nebraska students were named to the Fall Dean’s List at the University of Sioux Falls in Sioux Falls, S.D. They are Hayley Fox of St. Paul, Taryn Wagner of Archer and Taylia Huyser of Hastings. To qualify, students must be enrolled in at least 12 semester hours and earn a term GPA of 3.5 or greater on a 4.0 scale.

Jalea Chandler of Anselmo, was one of 13 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates recognized as Chancellor’s Scholars during winter commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 17. The daughter of Mark and Jackie Chandler, she majored in child, youth and family studies in the College of Education and Human Sciences. Chancellor’s Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at Nebraska and elsewhere.

Activities

Aubrey Fangmeier of Hastings was among five members of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Reserve Officer Training Corps who received military commissions Dec. 16 and 17.