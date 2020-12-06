College Notes for Sunday, Dec. 6

Samuel Cook of Juniata, school administration PK-8; Shaelyn Voss of Shelby, psychology biology; Eben Foster of Shelton, sport and recreation management; Jenette Meyer of Shelton, school administration PK-8; Madalynn Haschke of Spalding, criminal justice political science; Tyler Abbott of Wood River, business administration.

Area students in cast of Hastings College play

HASTINGS — Several area students are among the cast and technical crew for the Hastings College Theatre honorary Alpha Psi Omega’s virtual production of “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon.”

The show will be presented virtually via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-12 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets are free to reserve for this special show. To reserve tickets, email the box office at tickets@hastings.edu with the date and time of the production you’d like to attend, an email with the Zoom link and passcode will follow.

Central Nebraska students in the cast include: Hailey Moore of Juniata; Cassie Wing and Turner Griffin, both of Grand Island; Audrey Weeks, Cameron Rodgers and Taylor Bartos, all of Hastings.

Griffin and Wing are also on the props crew. Bartos and Weeks are also on the lights crew.