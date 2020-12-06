College Notes for Sunday, Dec. 6

Central Nebraska students graduate from Wayne State
WAYNE — Wayne State College honored summer and fall graduates Nov. 20 in Rice Auditorium at the Wayne campus.
Area students receiving degrees include:
Elizabeth Hauger of Albion, elementary education reading/writing PK-6; Sierra Travis of Albion, human service counseling; Trevor Scott of Ansley, sport management business administration; Hannah Miller of Arcadia, criminal justice pre-law; Hailey Dixon of Aurora, chemistry/health sciences; Morgan Hostert of Aurora, elementary education special education generalist K-6;
Bailey Vieth of Cairo, sociology interdisciplinary studies-human services counseling public administration; Tucker Tejkl of Cedar Rapids, school administration/educational leadership; Madeline Moser of Central City, elementary education special education generalist K-6; Trevor Schuller of Central City, special education generalist; Kaylee Eberle of Clarks, elementary education special education generalist K-6; Michaela Reimers of Clarks, life sciences/biology;
Blake Fehringer of Genoa, skilled and technical sciences work-based learning; Brent Heikes of Grand Island, school administration PK-8; Kenzie Jarvi of Grand Island, curriculum & instruction-instructional leadership; Madison Kropatsch of Grand Island, human service studies criminal justice; Cedric Moreno of Grand Island, industrial technology/construction management;
Samuel Cook of Juniata, school administration PK-8; Shaelyn Voss of Shelby, psychology biology; Eben Foster of Shelton, sport and recreation management; Jenette Meyer of Shelton, school administration PK-8; Madalynn Haschke of Spalding, criminal justice political science; Tyler Abbott of Wood River, business administration.
Area students in cast of Hastings College play
HASTINGS — Several area students are among the cast and technical crew for the Hastings College Theatre honorary Alpha Psi Omega’s virtual production of “The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon.”
The show will be presented virtually via Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-12 and 2 p.m. Dec. 12. Tickets are free to reserve for this special show. To reserve tickets, email the box office at tickets@hastings.edu with the date and time of the production you’d like to attend, an email with the Zoom link and passcode will follow.
Central Nebraska students in the cast include: Hailey Moore of Juniata; Cassie Wing and Turner Griffin, both of Grand Island; Audrey Weeks, Cameron Rodgers and Taylor Bartos, all of Hastings.
Griffin and Wing are also on the props crew. Bartos and Weeks are also on the lights crew.
