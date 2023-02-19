CSC students present compositions at virtual conference

CHADRON — Three Chadron State College students, including two from Central Nebraska presented at the Sigma Tau Delta High Plains Regional Virtual Conference on Oct. 15. T

Graduate student Abigail Swanson of Grand Island, and Hannah Pfeifly of Stromsburg, made presentations.

Swanson presented “Echoes Toward Another,” a poetry collection exploring themes of connection, loss, and the beauty of the ordinary.

Pfeifly read “Security Blanket,” a fiction piece that delves into the negative messaging often directed at those struggling with mental disorders and distress.

Academic honors

York University announced 124 student, including four from Center Nebraska, named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 term. They are Aidan Keyes*, Marilyn Silos Montellano and Esperanza Villatoro of Grand Island; and Bryce Gorecki* of St. Libory. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester. An asterisk denotes a 4.0 term GPA.

Three students from Gibbon — Augustus Lehn, Michael Lehn and Sina Martin Lehn — were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester and St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn. The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.

Jamie Nissen of Aurora was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Elsworth Community College in Iowa Fall, Iowa. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester (a full-time class load) and had at least a 3.5 grade point average for the fall 2022 semester.

Linnea Howie and Lillian Kingsley were named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn. The list comprises students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average (based on a scale in which 4.0 = A) or higher for the semester ending in December 2022.

Anthony Acosta of Grand Island was among the 311 students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semesters at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, S.D. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a four-point scale. They also must complete at least 12 hours of academic work during the semester.

Brianna Arguello of Broken Bow is one of the more than 650 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2022 semester at The Citadel in Charleston, S.C. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list for students with a GPO of 3.20 or higher. Those cadets may wear gold stars on their uniforms throughout the semester following their academic achievement. Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement.

Graduates

Janet Rasmussen of St. Paul, was among the recent winter graduates at the University of Debuque in Debuque, Iowa. Rasmussen earned a certificate in congregational leadership. The University of Dubuque is a private, coed university founded in 1852 that offers undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities.

Cory Kitt of Kearney graduated with a bachelor of science degree in kinesiology and exercise science from Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, during winter commencement exercises in December. Kitt was among more than 140 students who received degrees.