College Notes for Sunday, Jan. 29

College of St. Mary names honor students for the fall semester

OMAHA — The College of St. Mary has announced its Dean’s List and President’s Honor Roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the fall 2022 semester. In total, 143 students were named to the dean’s list, while 89 were named to the president’s honor roll.

To qualify for the College of St. Mary’s Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion on the President’s Honor Roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

Area students on the Dean’s List include: Caitlin States of Dannebrog, junior, nursing; Tennasynn Sebek of Hampton, junior, human biology; Danielle Hohlfeld of Hastings, senior; applied psychology and human services; and Alivia Schade of Kearney, sophomore, business.

Area students on the President’s Honor Roll include: Claire Caspersen of Cairo, sophomore, elementary education; Kamryn Willman of Grand Island, senior, elementary education and special education; and Chyna Delker of Hastings, senior, nursing.

Academic honors

Jenna Schott of Burwell was recently named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Castleton University in Castleton, Vermont. To qualify for this highest academic honor, students must maintain full-time status and a semester grade point average of 4.0.

Michael Huebner of Kearney and Tara Knehans of Hastings were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Huebner, in his third year, is majoring in psychology; Knehans, in her fourth year, is majoring in screenwriting arts. Both are students in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences which requires a GPA of 3.50 or high on 12 hours or more to qualify for the list.

Abigail Burns of Hastings has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana. To earn this academic honor, a student must achieve a GP of at least 3.6 on a 4.0 scale, have a minimum of 12 graded credit hours, no incompletes, and no grades lower than a C.

Ernesto J. Gamez of Grand Island, and Cheyenne Reinhart, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island, were named to the Dean’s List for the term completed on Dec. 16, 2022, at Southeast Community College in Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford. Gamez is working toward a degree in business; Reinhart is working toward an associate’s degree in health sciences. To be recognized on SCC’s Dean’s List, a student must complete at least six semester credit hours of the term with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5.

Easton Bruce and Medora Koupal of Kearney and Brooke Johnson of Osceola were named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Washburn University in Topeka, Kan. To qualify for the President’s List, a student must complete at least 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 4.0. Sydney Conner from Kearney has been named to the Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled in 12 hours of graded credits and earn a semester grade point average of 3.4 to 3.99.

Genevieve Czaplewski of Grand Island has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Czaplewski is a junior working toward a bachelor of science degree in applied social science. To be included on the list students must have a grand point average of 3.5 or above.

Magdalen Heckman of Grand Island and Benjamin Moritz of Kearney have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. Liza Trettel of Kearney has been named to the President’s List. Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President’s List. Full-time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 2,135 students on campus for 2022-2023 academic year, 171 made the President’s List and 794 made the Dean’s List.

Caleb Hofer, an engineering major from Kearney, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. The Dean’s List recognizes students who have achieved a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester.