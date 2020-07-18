Area students named to Wesleyan spring honors list
LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University has announced its Academic Honors List for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Students on the Academic Honors List earned a grade point average of at least 3.75.
Central Nebraska students on the list include:
Claire Kaslon of Ashton; Katie Bloom, Alex Kubik, Joel Springer and Vanessa Wergin, all of Aurora; Hannah Fleischer of Ayr; Hunter Smith of Broken Bow; Chase Hoffschneider of Burwell; Olivia Groeteke of Cedar Rapids; Gabriella Homolka, Emiline McGinnis, Molly Mohr and Alison Winsterman, all of Central City; Zacchaeus Benesh of Genoa;
Madison Bahe, Reagan Bowen, Adam Cooper, Megan Cooper, Layne Gardient, Kenzie Hansen, Faith Harris, Whitney Jensen, Lacie Nelson, Alexis Ortega, Jacqueline Ortega Garcia, Emily Panowicz and Carlyn Willis, all of Grand Island;
Jaylen Arndt and Reagan Janzen, both of Hampton; Amber Hollister, Dawson Jacobus, Anna Johnson, Claire Landgren, Madilynn Miller, Jack Shardelow, Emily Vonderfecht, Nathan Zimmerman and Hyeonju Wang, all of Hastings; Kyle Ott and Bailey Peters, both of Henderson;
Margaret Harris of Juniata; Kelsey Jaeschke of Kenesaw; Elijah Beed of Palmer; Taylor Hageman of St. Libory; Julia Salerno and Carter Smith, both of Shelby; Shelby Tourney of Shelton; Megan Carraher and Madison Cockerill, both of Spalding; and Brooklyn Mickey of Stromsburg.
Area students selected for UNK’s Teachers Scholars Academy
KEARNEY — Five area students will receive full-tuition scholarships to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney as members of the Teachers Scholars Academy.
Each student selected for the Teachers Scholars Academy receives a scholarship covering full tuition — up to 120 credit hours — plus $8,000 annually for education expenses such as housing, books and food. They also receive academic support through the academy.
Students selected for UNK’s Teachers Scholars Academy include:
NeLeigh Owens of Burwell, Jayda Andersen and Luke Hoos of Grand Island, Elli Steenson of Phillips and Ryan Johnson of Burwell.
UNL students receive stipends for summer research projects
LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has awarded stipends to several area undergraduates to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.
Nebraska’s Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience (UCARE) Program supports undergraduates to work with faculty mentors in research or creative activities. Students receive stipends of $2,400 to engage in intensive research or creative activity for 20 hours per week.
The students’ projects span academic disciplines including engineering, chemistry, modern languages and literatures, psychology, art and art history, architecture, special education, and fisheries and wildlife.
The students also will have opportunities to participate in the Big Ten Academic Alliance’s Graduate Education Discovery Program. In August, students from the Nebraska Summer Research Program and UCARE will present posters on their research and creative activities at a virtual campus research symposium.
Students who received summer UCARE awards include:
Enrique Martinez of Grand Island, art, “Drawing from Memory, Watercolor on Paper;” Cameron Hucke of Hastings, nutritional science and dietetics, “Identifying Barriers and Implementing Solutions to Healthy Eating Among College-Aged Students;” Andrew Malesker of Hastings, classical languages, “An Interactive, Multimedia eBook on Ancient Drama;”
Shelby Kittle of Ord, agricultural education, “Exploring the Use of Different Beeswax Foundation to Promote the Production of Specialty Comb Honey to Yield Higher Economic Gains for Hobbyist Beekeepers;” and Jenna Nekl of Shelby, biological systems engineering, “Immunostaining and Fluorescence Imaging of Nanoparticles and Cells in the Brain.”
Graduates
Central Nebraska students receiving degrees this spring from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Okla., include: Kelsey Bahe of Wood River, master of science, health & human performance; Isabelle Barrett of Comstock, bachelor of science in agriculture, agricultural communications; Elizabeth Meyer of Grand Island, bachelor of science, aerospace administration and operations.
Honors
LaShae Prins of Aurora was honored with the FPE Intern Award by the Wheaton Center for Faith, Politics and Economics at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill. The FPE Intern designation is awarded to students who have secured high quality internships with an intersection of politics/government and business/economics.
Jewell Dixson of St. Paul has been named to the spring dean’s list at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wis., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.