College Notes for Sunday, July 25

Eight students graduate from radiologic technology school at Mary Lanning
HASTINGS — Eight students graduated from the Mary Lanning Healthcare School of Radiologic Technology on July 17.
Graduation took place at Fuhr Hall on the Hastings College campus. Four graduates were from the Hastings campus; four were from the Kearney campus.
Graduates are Steph Eddy, Shaelynn Laible, Haley Whitney and Hannah Farrall, all from Kearney campus; Cassidy Stroda, Haley Eikmeier, Riley Sis and Amber Cecil, all from Hastings campus.
The Bracco Diagnostics Award of Excellence, voted on only by faculty and clinical instructors, was given to Amber Cecil. The Star Clinical Student Award was given to Riley Sis.
The Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation Scholarships went to Neely Tubbs and Shaylee Stroyek, both first-year program students.
Graduates
Kyle Wojtalewicz of Grand Island graduated from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo., in May, with a master of science degree in environmental engineering.
Alec Waters of Grand Island has graduated summa cum laude from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tenn., with a doctor of optometry degree. He is the son of Cori and Chris Waters, a graduate of Northwest High School. Waters was also named to Beta Sigma Kappa, an honorary scholastic fraternity.
Casey Dahlkoetter of Grand Island graduated in May from Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., with a doctor of physical therapy degree.
Honors
Jordan Hansen of Phillips has been named to the spring dean’s list at the University of Maine at Presque Isle.
Nathan Heeren of Grand Island has been named to the spring Provost’s Honor Roll at the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wyo., for earning a grade point average of at least 3.5.