College Notes for Sunday, July 25

Eight students graduate from radiologic technology school at Mary Lanning

HASTINGS — Eight students graduated from the Mary Lanning Healthcare School of Radiologic Technology on July 17.

Graduation took place at Fuhr Hall on the Hastings College campus. Four graduates were from the Hastings campus; four were from the Kearney campus.

Graduates are Steph Eddy, Shaelynn Laible, Haley Whitney and Hannah Farrall, all from Kearney campus; Cassidy Stroda, Haley Eikmeier, Riley Sis and Amber Cecil, all from Hastings campus.

The Bracco Diagnostics Award of Excellence, voted on only by faculty and clinical instructors, was given to Amber Cecil. The Star Clinical Student Award was given to Riley Sis.

The Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation Scholarships went to Neely Tubbs and Shaylee Stroyek, both first-year program students.

Graduates

Kyle Wojtalewicz of Grand Island graduated from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo., in May, with a master of science degree in environmental engineering.