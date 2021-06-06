 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Notes for Sunday, June 6
0 comments

College Notes for Sunday, June 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

University of Alabama student Carson Moritz of Hastings is participating in UA’s Cooperative Education Program for summer 2021. Moritz is working for PCA-Jackson. In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. This program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts