UNK students win national broadcasting awards

NEW YORK — University of Nebraska at Kearney students took first place in two categories during the Intercollegiate Broadcasting System Media Awards competition.

Jon Willis, a sophomore sports communication major from Omaha, won the best station or event promotion category for his Loper sports promo, and Ethan McCormick, a sophomore sports communication major from Bennington, claimed the top award in the best pregame or postgame show category for “Loper Gameday Postgame.” Both students are part of the sports broadcasting team for the campus radio station, KLPR 91.1 FM.

The IBS Media Awards were presented Feb. 25 during the organization’s annual conference at the Sheraton Times Square in New York City. The college broadcasting competition includes campus radio and television stations from across the country.

In addition to the overall winners, UNK students were national finalists in several other categories. Those include:

Best sports play-by-play (football), best sports play-by-play (other) and best sports talk show – Willis.

Best sports talk show – Grant Tighe, a senior sports communication and sports management major from Kearney.

Best sports talk show – Alex Hammeke, a junior sports communication major from Ellinwood, Kansas.

Best sports talk show – Canon Rath, a senior sports communication major from Kearney.

Best video commercial – Grace McDonald, a senior multimedia and journalism major from Rockville.

Best newscast – Jihyeon Baek, Jaden Cameron of Grand Island, Hannah French of Axtell, Mitchell Lierman of West Point, Kylie Schwab of Giltner, Kristen Wetovick of Fullerton and McDonald. These students were part of a video production class that partners with The Antelope newspaper to produce the “Antelope News” show.

Students, recent graduate present papers at history conference

HASTINGS — Six Hastings College students and one recent graduate presented research at the 13th annual Texas A&M History Conference. The conference on Feb. 17-18 featured graduate and undergraduate work from a variety of institutions that all fell into the theme “Between Conflict and Connection.”

The organizing group said it was looking for papers that examined how conflict has torn some nations and peoples apart, while bringing others together. Scholars whose research highlights nonviolent conflict, such as political strife, trade wars, embargoes and more were encouraged to apply, as were those who focused on histories of conflict and connection centered on events, the environment, nonhuman actors, inventions and processes.

In addition to presenting papers, the group took time during their travels to stop at the George W. Bush Presidential Museum and other historical locations between Hastings and Texas A&M.

Those who presented and their topics are included below:

Max Griffel of LaVista, presented “The Islamic Conversion of the Kingdom of Ghana.”

Kinser Rafert of Sutton, presented “Crisis, Division, and New Connections in the Heart of Islam: The Qarmatian Raid on Mecca and the Rise of the Fatimid Caliphate.”

Allison Knowles of Papillion, presented “Desegregation and Integration in Higher Education through the Lens of Football.”

Hailey Moore of Juniata, presented “How far with women’s lib?: The Catholic Church’s Response to Second-Wave Feminism, and the Reconciliation of Feminist and Catholic Identity in Ireland,”

Brandon Hamel of Hastings, presented “The Suez Crisis and Egyptian Nationalism: Heikal, Nasser, and a Distinct Egyptian Identity.”

Emma Downing of Colorado Springs, Colorado, presented “‘We are the World:’ Famine Aid in 20th Century Africa and the Creation of the ‘Humanitarian Internationalist.’”

Olivia Perez, who is a graduate student at Southern Illinois University–Edwardsville, presented “Nationalism, Nazis, and a Crowbar: An Analysis of the Kaunas Pogrom in Lithuania.”

Academic honors

Erin Brockmeier of Grand Island has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis. Brockmeier is a senior in the College of Liberal Arts. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.