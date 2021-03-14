College Notes for Sunday, March 14

Honors

Jordan Paup of Central City was named to the fall dean’s list at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, with a grade point average of at least 3.6.

Jarod Fox of Grand Island, a sophomore business management student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is one of 50 students chosen to serve as a strengths coach for the 2021-22 academic year in the Clifton Strengths Institute at UNL. Strengths coaches mentor students in the College of Business enrolled in Professional Enhancement I: Investing in Strengths (BSAD 111).

Hastings College freshman Jacob Stulken of Doniphan helped the college’s forensics team win the team sweepstakes at the Cider Frostbite tournament March 6. He placed third in duo interpretation with junior Chloe Carson. Stulken and Carson also placed second in duo interpretation in the Joel Hefling District 4 Spring Tournament the same day. This qualified Stulken and Carson to compete in the American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament April 1-5.