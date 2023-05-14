Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

BATON ROUGE, La. — Several Central Nebraska students were among the more than 25,000 students, faculty professional staff and alumni recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Six of those students are attending Wayne State College. They are: Lacie Cruise of Genoa, Yance Garner of Broken Bow, Rileigh Mapel of Albion, Mariah Marisch of Spalding, Myah Phillips of Arcadia and Abby Reicks of Petersburg.

Other inductees include Abigail Parten of Sutton, a student at Nebraska Wesleyan University; and Kara Allee of Hastings, who attends Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”

Concordia University, Nebraska confers degrees

SEWARD — On May 6, Concordia University, Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 300 graduates. The class of 2023 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.

At the ceremony, Concordia Nebraska President Dr. Bernard Bull encouraged graduates to embrace opportunities with a combination of boldness and humility while using their gifts, talents and abilities to serve God and others.

Area students earning graduate degrees were LeighAnn Miller of Litchfield, master of arts; Elizabeth Gaunt of Kearney, master of education; and Allie Ray of Osceola, master of education.

Earning undergraduate degrees were: Madison Koch of Doniphan, bachelor of science in education; Sarah Atchity and Kalee Wiltfong of Grand Island, bachelor of science in education; Zipporah Brown of Hastings, bachelor of arts; Camden Sesna of Kearney, bachelor of science; and Kenna Holtzen of Stromsburg, bachelor of science.

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university located in Seward, which currently serves more than 2,500 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs. For more information, visit cune.edu.

Hastings College Music honors students at convocation

HASTINGS — In celebration of outstanding student work throughout the academic year, Hastings College Music honored 14 students as part of its annual Music Honors Convocation on May 2.

As part of the ceremony, students were recognized with various awards and scholarships. Area students earning honors include:

Alana DeBellis of Hastings, Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band and Duane E. Johnson Outstanding Contributor in Music.

Wyatt Kohles of Grand Island, Elmer Christensen Keyboard Award and Gordon L. and Mary Ohlsson Endowed Music Scholarship.

Carter Pursley of Aurora, NAfME State Convention Collegiate Recital Participant.

Erick Rodriguez of Grand Island, Nebraska Intercollegiate Honor Band.

Ivey Zimmerman of Overton, Sigma Alpha Iota Sword of Honor and Hastings College Outstanding Senior in Music.

Academic honors

Kalee Wiltfong of Grand Island and Madison Koch of Doniphan were among graduating seniors at Concordia University, Nebraska who were honors for outstanding academic accomplishments during their college career at its Commencement Honors Dinner on May 5 in Seward. Wiltfong is studying middle level education; Koch is a studying special education. Every year, each academic department may give two or more awards, depending on the size of the department and the number of students in the program. Each department establishes its own criteria for determining award recipients, but the criteria must, at minimum, consider the student’s grade-point average, level of service to the department and level of service to Concordia.

Graduates

Jenna Kranjc of Hastings was among the more than 450 graduates earning degrees with the Flagler College Class of 2023 on May 6. Kranjc earned a bachelor of arts degree in psychology from the college located in St. Augustine, Florida.

Scholarships

Primrose Retirement Communities has named Brandy Stoffel of Grand Island as a recipient of their annual $1,000 Education Scholarship. The announcement was made on April 27, during the company’s annual Leadership Retreat in St. Augustine Florida. Stoffel has served as a Qualified Medication Aide in Grand Island for five years. She is attending Southeast Community College’s nursing program to obtain her LPN certificate. The Primrose Education Scholarship award is given annually, and this year there were three employees from across the nation chosen to receive it. The other scholarship winners are from Arkansas and Indiana.

Activities

Alexis Kramer of St. Paul was one of nine Chadron State College students who traveled to Universal Studios Florida during midterm break to enhance their scientific understanding. Also making the trip was Aubree Quast of Clarks.

Concordia University, Nebraska hosted the 12th annual academic research symposium April 24 at its campus in Seward. Fifty-eight students gave 28 poster and 37 oral presentations. Students presented on a wide variety of topics, from migration patterns of snow geese to a summary of a science fiction novel. Central Nebraska students taking part include: Madelyn Graham and Devin Rathman of Grand Island, Camden Sesna of Kearney, Katherine Bauer of St. Paul, and Victoria Perry of Shelby.

Five Chadron State College Students attended the 2023 Sigma Tau Delta International Convention in Denver earlier this spring. Two CSC students presented at the convention, including Abigail Swanson of Grand Island, who read “Another Calls You Beautiful,” a collection of poetry. Hannah Pfeifly of Stromsburg also attended the convention. Sigma Tau Delta is an international English Honors society that strives to confer distinction for and promote interest in English language and literature that hosts an annual convention where selected student works are presented in panel-style presentations.

Honors

Two area students attending Hastings College are among the college’s Who’s Who honorees recognized during the Celebration of Excellence on April 26. Ryan Hunter, of Aurora, is a physics major. The Dean’s List student has been a member of the tennis team and involved with Student Senate, CRU, and the Collegian newspaper staff. Hailey Moore, of Juniata, is a history and theater major. The Dean’s List student has been actively involved with band, choir, Choral Union, Alpha Psi Omega, Phi Alpha Theta, and theater, where she received the Purple Mask award. She was also an Irish Fellow. Who’s Who honorees are students recognized for having made outstanding campus contributions during their college careers. Up to 10% of the graduating seniors may be named to the Who’s Who list, which is determined through a student vote and a student-faculty committee.

Chadron State College Students majoring in Health Professions were recognized at an annual banquet April 13. Area students honored include Lydia Connell of Arnold, medicine, and Sage Konicek of Ord, medicine; both plan to further their education at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Also honored were Brooke Becker of Hastings, physician assistant, who plans to attend UNMC Kearney; and Timothy Birky of Hastings, radiography, who plans to attend the Regional West School of Radiologic Technology.

Wayne State College’s Department of Music celebrated student excellence with an Honors Recital, featuring select students who were recognized for outstanding progress in voice or instrument. Tresten Schwarz of Grand Island, vibraphone, and Lauren Segar of Riverdale, piano, were among the students featured in that recital. In addition, Schwarz was one of two students named as an Outstanding Music Major. The Honors Recital recognizes students demonstrating the highest performance level in selected voice or instrument. Faculty members nominate diligent students who have made significant progress based on private study lessons.