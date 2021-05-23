College Notes for Sunday, May 23

Chadron State names area students to spring honor lists

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced the names of students on the spring President’s List and Dean’s List.

The President’s List consists of students with a 4.0 grade point average. Those on the Dean’s List earning at least a 3.5 GPA.

Area students on the President’s List include:

Olivia Bryant of Anselmo; Eileen Burkhart and Daria Dart, both of Hastings; Lauren Collins of Elyria; Katie Davis of Scotia; Natalie G’Schwind of Callaway; Logan Hamik, Ruth Mencia, Rebekah Pobanz, Madyson Schliep and Emilie Ziller, all of Grand Island; Creighton Harrington of Loup City; Abigail Klammer and Adam Kohtz, both of Juniata; Sage Konicek and Lakita Thomsen, both of Ord; Christian Pickrel of Fullerton; Paola Rodriguez of Marquette; Teya Sidders of Kenesaw; and Faith Simon of Burwell.

Area students on the Dean’s List include:

Concey Bader of Palmer; Jack Birky of Hastings; Brooke Chramosta of Ravenna; Ashley Dearmont of Loup City; Lyric Hughes of Pleasanton,; Tobias Kounovsky of Aurora; Megan Lucht of St. Paul; Jaron Meeks of Taylor; Ethan Roby and Riley Schliep, both of Grand Island; Caleb Smith of Broken Bow; Dylan Soule of Polk; and Garrett Swantek of Genoa.